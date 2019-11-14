International Development News
Development News Edition

Apple Music rolls out 'Replay' to show your top songs

Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:52 IST
Apple Music rolls out 'Replay' to show your top songs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Called Apple Music Replay, the new feature allows subscribers to take a look back at their favourite music from 2019, TechCrunch notes. The feature is available from the official app across platforms.

Subscribers will get a playlist of their top songs from 2019 along with playlists for every year you have subscribed to Apple Music. The Apple Music Replay playlist can also be shared with others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

In swipe at US, BRICS hit out at protectionism

Five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism on Thursday as they vowed to overcome significant challenges facing multilateralism, in a swipe at US tariffs and unilateral action. The joint declaration by BRICS countrie...

US gives assurances on Islamic State fight but asks allies for more

Washington, Nov 14 AFP Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised allies Thursday that the United States would keep up the fight against the Islamic State but demanded action from them in turn, including the repatriation of thousands of jihadi...

UPDATE 1-EU launches case against UK for failing to name new commissioner

The European Unions executive launched a legal case on Thursday against Britain for failing to name a representative for the new European Commission that is due to take over from Dec. 1.The European Commission has today sent a letter of for...

UPDATE 1-Suspend Hong Kong status in event of China crackdown -U.S. commission

The U.S. Congress should enact legislation that would suspend the special economic status Hong Kong enjoys under U.S. law should China deploy forces to crush protests in the territory, a congressional advisory body said on Thursday. The U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019