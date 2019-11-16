International Development News
Development News Edition

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Xiaomi has come out with a full-blown smartwatch called Mi Watch that runs Google's WearOS which is customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin.

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal
The watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions. Image Credit: Xiaomi / Weibo

The Mi Band series has been a massive success and is available in various countries across the world. What started from a fitness band without a screen, the series has now evolved to the mighty Mi Band 4, which is among the best yet affordable fitness bands available.

But bands are meant to be small which means a small screen and apps in that tiny screen wouldn't make much sense either. So Xiaomi has come out with a full-blown smartwatch that runs Google's WearOS which is customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin. It already supports many apps and the portfolio will only increase over time.

Xiaomi's Mi Watch surely takes a lot of inspiration from the Apple Watch but its price tag and customized OS can make it stand apart.

Xiaomi Mi Watch specifications

Sporting an elegant four-sided curved design and a 1.78-inch AMOLED square screen with 368 x 448-pixels resolution, the newly launched Mi Watch offers an immersive viewing experience.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is the world's first wearable to adopt a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The standard version draws power from a 570mAh battery while the Special Edition is powered by a 590mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge. Overall, the power-packed smartwatch ensures robust performance and low power consumption.

The smartwatch also supports eSIM which enables users to make or receive phone calls and connect to the internet effortlessly without having the need to connect to a smartphone. It comes loaded with other connectivity features including multifunctional NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2 and local payment apps including Alipay.

The Mi Watch runs on Google's WearOS customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin. The watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions.

The smartwatch supports 10 professional sports modes including outdoor running, cross-country, mountain climbing, indoor cycling, swimming pool, open water swimming, and free movement. It also incorporates a built-in six-axis sensor and a 3rd generation heart rate monitor (HRM) sensor, Stress Monitoring, Body Energy Monitoring to monitor and control physical health.

But Mi Watch doesn't mean that Mi Band series will be discontinued or forgotten, both are actually in different segments with Mi Band 4 priced at only 229 Yuan whereas Mi Watch is priced at 1299 Yuan. Mi Watch, although, can grab a lot more attention as it might just become the first affordable smartwatch that can compete Apple Watch, but that's for the time when Xiaomi launches it in markets outside China.

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Nafed apple procurement in Kashmir failed miserably, says farmers body

The Centres initiative to procure apples in Kashmir through cooperative Nafed has failed miserably as only 0.01 percent 1.36 lakh boxes of 11 crore boxes has been purchased directly from growers so far, a farmers body claimed on Saturday. R...

Pawar likely to meet Sonia in Delhi, discuss alliance with Shiv Sena

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to meet in Delhi on Sunday to discuss a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, sources said. Allies Congress and NCP have already wor...

Series on Sumrit Shahi's 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' in the works at ZEE5

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced it is adapting author Sumrit Shahis best-selling novel Never Kiss Your Best Friend for a web-series that will feature popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta in the lead. The upcoming web-series will also...

J&K: Lt Guv Murmu approves 1.30 lakh pension cases under ISSS, NSAP

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday approved over one lakh new pension cases of senior citizens, widows and physically challenged persons of the Union Territory, an official said. The cases were approved under centra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019