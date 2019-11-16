Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

The Mi Band series has been a massive success and is available in various countries across the world. What started from a fitness band without a screen, the series has now evolved to the mighty Mi Band 4, which is among the best yet affordable fitness bands available.

But bands are meant to be small which means a small screen and apps in that tiny screen wouldn't make much sense either. So Xiaomi has come out with a full-blown smartwatch that runs Google's WearOS which is customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin. It already supports many apps and the portfolio will only increase over time.

Xiaomi's Mi Watch surely takes a lot of inspiration from the Apple Watch but its price tag and customized OS can make it stand apart.

Xiaomi Mi Watch specifications

Sporting an elegant four-sided curved design and a 1.78-inch AMOLED square screen with 368 x 448-pixels resolution, the newly launched Mi Watch offers an immersive viewing experience.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is the world's first wearable to adopt a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The standard version draws power from a 570mAh battery while the Special Edition is powered by a 590mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge. Overall, the power-packed smartwatch ensures robust performance and low power consumption.

The smartwatch also supports eSIM which enables users to make or receive phone calls and connect to the internet effortlessly without having the need to connect to a smartphone. It comes loaded with other connectivity features including multifunctional NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2 and local payment apps including Alipay.

The Mi Watch runs on Google's WearOS customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin. The watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions.

The smartwatch supports 10 professional sports modes including outdoor running, cross-country, mountain climbing, indoor cycling, swimming pool, open water swimming, and free movement. It also incorporates a built-in six-axis sensor and a 3rd generation heart rate monitor (HRM) sensor, Stress Monitoring, Body Energy Monitoring to monitor and control physical health.

But Mi Watch doesn't mean that Mi Band series will be discontinued or forgotten, both are actually in different segments with Mi Band 4 priced at only 229 Yuan whereas Mi Watch is priced at 1299 Yuan. Mi Watch, although, can grab a lot more attention as it might just become the first affordable smartwatch that can compete Apple Watch, but that's for the time when Xiaomi launches it in markets outside China.