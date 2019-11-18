Saudi Arabia’s Intra Defence Technologies joins hand with South Africa’s Hensoldt Optronics

A partnership agreement has been signed between Saudi Arabia's Intra Defence Technologies and South Africa's Hensoldt Optronics recently. The objective of this agreement is to cover the development and co-production of airborne electro-optical systems.

The agreement was announced on 17 November to coincide with the Dubai Air Show, which runs from 17 to 21 November – Hensoldt and Intra are jointly exhibiting at the show. The partnership is intended to develop a new generation of electro-optical systems, specifically a new high-performance airborne surveillance and targeting system that is typically deployed on platforms requiring very long stand-off ranges such as medium and high-altitude long endurance (MALE and HALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and high altitude surveillance aircraft. The system will also be available for use on platforms such as helicopters and aerostats, as reported by Defense Web.

"Intra Defence Technologies is our exclusive partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on all airborne EO systems. We have a long-standing relationship, which has enabled Intra to successfully manage and support our commitments in the Kingdom in terms of EO systems, including all necessary technical and support services," Hensoldt South Africa's Managing Director, Rynier van der Watt clarified.

"This state-of-the-art product will be in support of the Kingdom's 2030 local industrial development strategy," Salman Alshathri, President of Intra opined.