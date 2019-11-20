Science News Roundup: 'Possibility of life': scientists map Saturn's exotic moon Titan; Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Possibility of life': scientists map Saturn's exotic moon Titan

Scientists on Monday unveiled the first global geological map of Saturn's moon Titan including vast plains and dunes of frozen organic material and lakes of liquid methane, illuminating an exotic world considered a strong candidate in the search for life beyond Earth. The map was based on radar, infrared and other data collected by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which studied Saturn and its moons from 2004 to 2017. Titan, with a diameter of 3,200 miles (5,150 km), is the solar system's second-biggest moon behind Jupiter's Ganymede. It is larger than the planet Mercury.

Spacecom's Amos-17 satellite completes test, reaches final orbit

Israel's Space Communications said on Monday its Amos-17 communication satellite, which was launched into space in August, has completed its in-orbit testing and reached its final position. Spacecom has suffered some major setbacks in recent years, including the loss of a satellite in 2016 when a SpaceX rocket exploded, and its shares were trading up 9% in Tel Aviv on Monday's news.

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km (155 million miles) from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japan's space agency said on Monday. Asteroids are believed to have formed at the dawn of the solar system and scientists say the asteroid, called Ryugu, may contain organic matter that may have contributed to life on Earth.

