Google Nest Mini now available in India for Rs 4,499

Google's second-generation smart speaker, Nest Mini, has been launched in India. The Nest Mini supports both English and Hindi, offers 2x stronger bass than the original Mini and also incorporates wall mounting capabilities.

To recall, the new Nest Mini was unveiled at the 'Made by Google' event alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones, back in October 2019. The device is available for purchase on Flipkart in Chalk and Charcoal color options and carries a price tag of Rs 4,499.

The fabric covering of the second-generation Nest Mini is made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles while the external enclosure is made with at least 35 percent post-consumer recycled plastic which is in line with Google's commitment to sustainable hardware manufacturing.

The 2nd generation Nest Mini comes with an in-built Google Assistant, 3 far-field microphones and Voice Match technology for quicker interaction. With Google Assistant, users can monitor and control several compatible smart home devices such as lights, ACs, and TVs, get weather updates, listen to the news or set daily reminders.

The device is powered by a quad-core 64-bit ARM CPU and a high-performance machine-learning hardware engine with up to one TeraOPS of processing power. The device is compatible with both Android OS and iOS. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0, in-built Chromecast and a DC power jack.