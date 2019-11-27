OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the OnePlus security breach which was detected late last week by the Chinese company's security team. In its advisory with a 'medium' severity rating, the agency revealed that less than 3,000 Indian users' order information was exposed in the recent data breach.

To recall, OnePlus, one of the leading premium smartphone maker announced on November 22 that its security team has discovered that the order information of some of its users was accessed by an unauthorized party while also confirming that all payment information, passwords, and accounts are safe, but other information including name, contact number, email, and shipping address may have been exposed.

Furthermore, the cybersecurity agency recommended users to:

stay alert against spam and phishing emails

Change their OnePlus account passwords with a strong one

Avoid opening attachments and never click on a URL contained in an unsolicited e-mail, even if the link seems benign

We took immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security. Before making this public, we informed our impacted users by email. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident. We are continually upgrading our security program - we are partnering with a world-renowned security platform next month and will launch an official bug bounty program by the end of December, OnePlus security team notified on the community forum.