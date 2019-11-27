International Development News
Development News Edition

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

In its advisory with a 'medium' severity rating, the agency revealed that less than 3,000 Indian users' order information was exposed in the recent data breach.

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory
To recall, OnePlus announced on November 22 its security team has discovered that the order information of some of its users was accessed by an unauthorized party. Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the OnePlus security breach which was detected late last week by the Chinese company's security team. In its advisory with a 'medium' severity rating, the agency revealed that less than 3,000 Indian users' order information was exposed in the recent data breach.

To recall, OnePlus, one of the leading premium smartphone maker announced on November 22 that its security team has discovered that the order information of some of its users was accessed by an unauthorized party while also confirming that all payment information, passwords, and accounts are safe, but other information including name, contact number, email, and shipping address may have been exposed.

Furthermore, the cybersecurity agency recommended users to:

  • stay alert against spam and phishing emails
  • Change their OnePlus account passwords with a strong one
  • Avoid opening attachments and never click on a URL contained in an unsolicited e-mail, even if the link seems benign

We took immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security. Before making this public, we informed our impacted users by email. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident. We are continually upgrading our security program - we are partnering with a world-renowned security platform next month and will launch an official bug bounty program by the end of December, OnePlus security team notified on the community forum.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine wears thick blanket of snow

The Badrinath shrine in the hilly state of Uttarkhand has been covered in a sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town. The entire shrine wore a thick blanket of snow as the areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of U...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1 cr of former Andhra Pradesh tehsildar under PMLA

The ED has attached assets worth over Rs one crore of a former tehsildar of Andhra Pradesh and her family under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case, the federal agency said on Wednesday. ...

SPECIAL REPORT-How Hong Kong's greatest tycoon went from friend of China to punching bag

In January of 1993, an ambitious Chinese Communist Party boss, a 39-year-old official with chubby cheeks and a mop of black hair, visited Hong Kong. He was seeking out the citys rich among the shimmering skyscrapers, hoping to secure invest...

US News Roundup: Trump jokes about impeachment; opioid makers' legal woes and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump jokes about impeachment probe at annual turkey pardonPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday used the high power of his office to pardon Butter, a 47 pound 21 kg turkey, during a U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019