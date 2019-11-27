International Development News
Development News Edition

Floppy disk with Steve Jobs' autograph valued at USD 7,500

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is revered in the world of technology. So much so that his signature is enough to fetch more value than the current iPhone model.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:07 IST
Floppy disk with Steve Jobs' autograph valued at USD 7,500
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is revered in the world of technology. So much so that his signature is enough to fetch more value than the current iPhone model.

As Cnet reports, a floppy disk signed by Jobs is put up by auction house RR Auction for an estimated value of USD 7,500.

The floppy disk contains Macintosh System Tools 6.0 software, dating back to 1988. In September, the original Toy Story movie poster signed by Jobs fetched over USD 30,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

KSRTC in tandem with technological advancement in many areas of its operation: Shivayogi Kalasad

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC has been in tandem with technological advancement in several areas of its operation as the transport and logistics industry across the globe is moving ahead, Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Dir...

Suspected Islamists kill 15 in latest east Congo attack

By Fiston Mahamba GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 27 Reuters - S uspected Islamist rebels have killed about 15 people in east Congo, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in attacks causing anger at perceived inaction of the arm...

MCL's operations picked up after losing 24 MT of coal due to

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL on Wednesday said its production and dispatch operations have been picked up gradually after a prolonged rainy season, as the miner gears up to reduce the estimated loss of 24 million tonne of coal due to spo...

Man axes 5 family members to death in Jharkhand

A man allegedly hacked five members of his family to death in Jharkhands Koderma district on Wednesday, police said. Gango Das axed his 50-year-old mother, 30-year-old pregnant wife, a son and two daughters to death at Masmohana village at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019