Klarna taps Amazon to deliver new cloud services to customers

Klarna, a leading global payments provider has tapped Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to deliver new services to customers, the global e-commerce giant said Monday in a press release.

The Stockholm-based bank that supports 60 million customers across 170,000 merchants, in 17 countries leverages AWS cloud services and global infrastructure to increase redundancy and maintain the necessary trusted infrastructure to the highest security standards.

Our collaboration with AWS has helped us to rapidly innovate and create new services and applications that customers want, in a secure and seamless way. We look forward to continuing to leverage AWS's deep portfolio of cloud services to develop new, flexible payment services that will help consumers maintain full control of their finances and help merchants create frictionless payment solutions. Koen Koppen, CTO, Klarna

The expanded partnership will further enable Klarna to use AWS's machine learning capabilities to help merchants train and build customized ML models to better identify and manage risk, predicting real-time credit scores, forecasting long-term economic trends, and helping end-users to better manage payments and other transactions.

We have worked with Klarna for over a decade and it has been inspiring to see them grow from a Swedish startup to a global financial services powerhouse, using the secure, proven infrastructure of AWS. We look forward to continuing to work alongside them as they leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to develop technologies never before seen in the financial services space and as they delight customers around the world Andy Isherwood, Managing Director, Amazon Web Services EMEA

Utilizing AWS, the fully-licensed bank recently launched a direct-to-consumer platform that lets consumers purchase items from any merchant and pay later in four equal installments with zero interest and fees. Klarna has previously launched various cloud-based platforms including Open Banking Platform and Customer Authentication Platform and now the leading global disruptor is seeking to introduce additional on-demand products using AWS.