Used fuel tank of PSLV rocket launcher sent to ISR0

A four-member team from theSatish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota,on Tuesday inspectedthe used fuel tank of the PSLV rocket-launcher that was foundby fishermen near here, and transported it back to ISROwhich houses the space centre

The team arrived on an intimation by the Puducherrygovernmentto the Indian Space Research Organisation about thefuel tank, a senior official of the department of revenue anddisaster management told PTI The government informed the space research organisationabout the tank and the team came and took the tank back, theofficial of the Revenue and Disaster Management said

On Monday, fishermen found the tank after it fell intotheir net. Not knowing what the object was, they brought it toshore and were told that it was a used fuel tank of therocket-launcher.

