Google Play's Best of 2019 apps, games: Call of Duty, Ablo emerge as winners

Just after Apple announced the best App Store apps and games of 2019, tech giant Google also published today the list of Play Store's Best of 2019 apps and games including the Users' Choice winners.

Here's the full list of top apps, games, movies, and books in the U.S.

2019 Users' Choice winners:

Game - Call of Duty: Mobile

- Call of Duty: Mobile App - Video Editor - Glitch Video Effects

- Video Editor - Glitch Video Effects Movie - Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame and

- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame and E-Book - Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Best app - 2019

Ablo

Best game - 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile

Top-selling movies

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame

Aquaman

A Star Is Born

Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Top-selling TV shows

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

Yellowstone

Top-selling Ebooks

The Mister by E L James

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz

Tiamat's Wrath by James S. A. Corey

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The Institute by Stephen King

Top-selling Audiobooks