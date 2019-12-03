Left Menu
Google Play's Best of 2019 apps, games: Call of Duty, Ablo emerge as winners

Image Credit: Google

Just after Apple announced the best App Store apps and games of 2019, tech giant Google also published today the list of Play Store's Best of 2019 apps and games including the Users' Choice winners.

Here's the full list of top apps, games, movies, and books in the U.S.

2019 Users' Choice winners:

  • Game - Call of Duty: Mobile
  • App - Video Editor - Glitch Video Effects
  • Movie - Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame and
  • E-Book - Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Best app - 2019

  • Ablo

Best game - 2019

  • Call of Duty: Mobile

Top-selling movies

  • Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
  • Aquaman
  • A Star Is Born
  • Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel
  • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Top-selling TV shows

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Walking Dead
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Riverdale
  • Yellowstone

Top-selling Ebooks

  • The Mister by E L James
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
  • Tiamat's Wrath by James S. A. Corey
  • The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
  • The Institute by Stephen King

Top-selling Audiobooks

  • Becoming by Michelle Obama
  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
  • Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop
  • A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling

