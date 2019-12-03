Google Play's Best of 2019 apps, games: Call of Duty, Ablo emerge as winners
Just after Apple announced the best App Store apps and games of 2019, tech giant Google also published today the list of Play Store's Best of 2019 apps and games including the Users' Choice winners.
Here's the full list of top apps, games, movies, and books in the U.S.
2019 Users' Choice winners:
- Game - Call of Duty: Mobile
- App - Video Editor - Glitch Video Effects
- Movie - Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame and
- E-Book - Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Best app - 2019
- Ablo
Best game - 2019
- Call of Duty: Mobile
Top-selling movies
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
- Aquaman
- A Star Is Born
- Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Top-selling TV shows
- Game of Thrones
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Riverdale
- Yellowstone
Top-selling Ebooks
- The Mister by E L James
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
- Tiamat's Wrath by James S. A. Corey
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- The Institute by Stephen King
Top-selling Audiobooks
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
- Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop
- A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
- READ MORE ON:
- App Store
- Apple
- Play Store