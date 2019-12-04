Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qualcomm unveils two new 5G Snapdragon chips, 3D Sonic fingerprint technology

Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corporation and Oppo will be the first to adopt Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Qualcomm unveils two new 5G Snapdragon chips, 3D Sonic fingerprint technology
Touted as the world’s most advanced, global 5G platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform incorporates the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System and has the world's fastest AI engine. Image Credit: Qualcomm

At its fourth annual Snapdragon Tech Summit being held in Maui, Hawaii, US chipmaker Qualcomm unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 865 processor alongside the Snapdragon 765/765G 5G Mobile Platforms to power the next generation of flagship devices and enable broad based 5G adoption in 2020.

Touted as the world's most advanced, global 5G platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform incorporates the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System and has the world's fastest AI engine, supports 15 trillion operations per second (TOPS), 8K video shooting and up to a 200-megapixel camera sensor. The Snapdragon 765/765G platforms bring integrated 5G connectivity, AI processing and select Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences, the chipmaker said in a press note.

Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corporation and Oppo will be the first to adopt Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset to power their most advanced Android-based smartphones, due to be launched in the first quarter of next year.

In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 – one of the world's first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

Bin Lin, co-founder, vice chairman, Xiaomi Corporation

Qualcomm also unveiled its first family of mobile platform-based modules, namely, the Snapdragon 865 and 765 Modular Platforms to further scale and commercialize 5G products with new industrial designs for mobile and IoT devices. Verizon and Vodafone will be the first two carriers to support Snapdragon Modular Platforms.

Looking to 2020, we see 5G momentum accelerating with rapid rollouts in other regions around the world, in addition to the continued coverage growth in existing regions. As this next generation of wireless continues to roll out across the world, it will open new and exciting opportunities to connect, compute, and communicate in ways we've yet to imagine.

Qualcomm

Furthermore, Qualcomm also announced 3D Sonic Max, the world's largest fingerprint sensor that offers a 17x larger recognition area than the previous generation and supports two-finger authentication simultaneously.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hathaway, Vrana score twice as Capitals down Sharks

Garnet Hathaway and Jakub Vrana both scored twice to pace the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. John Carlson added one goal and two assists, and Nic Dowd registered two assists for Washington. Ca...

Wipro to establish Cyber Defence Centre in Melbourne

Indias IT major Wipro Ltd is all set to expand its presence in Australias Victoria state by establishing a 1.5 million dollar state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre. The new centre in South Melbourne will offer protection from cyber-attacks ...

47 farmers booked for burning crop residue in UP's Banda

The police have registered cases against 47 farmers for burning crop residue in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district, officials said on Wednesday. A joint campaign was conducted by the police along with the departments of agriculture and revenue o...

L&T bags various orders in India and overseas

Engineering major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said it has bagged various orders across different business segments in both domestic and international markets. The construction arm of LT has secured orders from clients across various stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019