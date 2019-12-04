Qualcomm unveils two new 5G Snapdragon chips, 3D Sonic fingerprint technology

At its fourth annual Snapdragon Tech Summit being held in Maui, Hawaii, US chipmaker Qualcomm unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 865 processor alongside the Snapdragon 765/765G 5G Mobile Platforms to power the next generation of flagship devices and enable broad based 5G adoption in 2020.

Touted as the world's most advanced, global 5G platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform incorporates the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System and has the world's fastest AI engine, supports 15 trillion operations per second (TOPS), 8K video shooting and up to a 200-megapixel camera sensor. The Snapdragon 765/765G platforms bring integrated 5G connectivity, AI processing and select Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences, the chipmaker said in a press note.

Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corporation and Oppo will be the first to adopt Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset to power their most advanced Android-based smartphones, due to be launched in the first quarter of next year.

In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 – one of the world's first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform Bin Lin, co-founder, vice chairman, Xiaomi Corporation

Qualcomm also unveiled its first family of mobile platform-based modules, namely, the Snapdragon 865 and 765 Modular Platforms to further scale and commercialize 5G products with new industrial designs for mobile and IoT devices. Verizon and Vodafone will be the first two carriers to support Snapdragon Modular Platforms.

Looking to 2020, we see 5G momentum accelerating with rapid rollouts in other regions around the world, in addition to the continued coverage growth in existing regions. As this next generation of wireless continues to roll out across the world, it will open new and exciting opportunities to connect, compute, and communicate in ways we've yet to imagine. Qualcomm

Furthermore, Qualcomm also announced 3D Sonic Max, the world's largest fingerprint sensor that offers a 17x larger recognition area than the previous generation and supports two-finger authentication simultaneously.