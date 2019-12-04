TN CM felicitates techie who located Vikram lander's debris

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday felicitated a city-based techie who helped US space agency NASA discover Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander's debris on the lunar surface. Shanmuga Subramanian had analysed data for about eight hours everyday to zero in on the crash site, and the 33 year-old had come in for all round praise on Tuesday for his discovery.

Palaniswami felicitated Subramanian on Wednesday, and posted a picture of him handing over a bouquet of flowers to the former. NASA had marked the location of the crash site 'S', giving credit to Subramanian for the discovery.

"Thank you for your email informing us of your discovery of debris from the Vikram lander. The LROC team confirmed that the location does exhibit changes in images taken before and after the date of the landing," deputy project scientist Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission (LROC) John Keller said in an email to Subramanian..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)