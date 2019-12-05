Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

Day after Qualcomm unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset at the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, the US chipmaker has revealed more detailed information about the new mobile processor that is set to power the next generation of flagship devices in the first quarter of next year.

Touted as the world's most advanced 5G mobile platform, the Snapdragon 865 packs the world's most advanced Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System that provides peak download speed of up to 7.5 Gbps, upload speed of up to 3Gbps and supports frequency bands including 5G mmWave, sub-6GHz, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and is compatible with both standalone (SA) and non-standalone modes (NSA).

Based on 7nm process technology, the new platform claims to deliver 25 percent faster performance, graphics and superior battery life as compared to the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The 5th generation AI Engine pushes 15 trillion operations per second (TOPS), thus delivering twice the performance of its predecessor while the all-new Qualcomm Sensing Hub that is integrated with the AI Engine supports extremely low power AI voice assistants.

For mobile photography and videography, the new chipset incorporates Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor (ISP) that operates at 2 Gigapixels per second and supports dual-camera up to 25 MP. The new ISP can capture 200-megapixel photos, supports 8K video recording, slow-motion video shooting at 960fps, 4K HDR video and 64MP photo capturing simultaneously.

Last but not least, the Snapdragon 865 delivers ultra-smooth gaming experiences with the next generation of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Desktop Forward Rendering for a new level of mobile gaming, 144 Hz refresh rate and Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers to control graphics driver updates and GPU settings for premium performance.

Specifications

CPU : Kryo 585 (64-bit)

: Kryo 585 (64-bit) Clock Speed : Up to 2.84 GHz

Up to 2.84 GHz GPU : Adreno 650

: Adreno 650 Camera : Qualcomm Spectra 480 ISP

: Qualcomm Spectra 480 ISP Memory : 4x16bit, LPDDR5

: 4x16bit, LPDDR5 Authentication : 3D Sonic, 3D Sonic Max fingerprint technology

: 3D Sonic, 3D Sonic Max fingerprint technology Charging : Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Connectivity: USB 3.1, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered devices will be commercially available early next year with Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corporation and Oppo being the early adopters of the 5G mobile platform. Xiaomi's next flagship, the Mi 10 will also be one of the first flagship smartphones to adopt the latest Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform.