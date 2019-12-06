Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera

Samsung is reportedly planning to use its own 108-megapixel sensor in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S11 smartphone to take on the Apple iPhone 11.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Samsung is reportedly planning to use its own 108-megapixel sensor in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S11 smartphone to take on the Apple iPhone 11.

A Bloomberg report notes that Samsung is expected to include three more sensors including ultrawide lens, and a 5x optical zoom lens on the Galaxy S11.

The Galaxy S11 is also speculated to come powered by a 5,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade compared to the iPhone 11 Max that has nearly 4,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy lineup is expected to be released in February 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

From posters to helmets, Star Wars collectibles up for auction

From vintage posters to action figures, Star Wars collectibles are up for grabs in an online auction, days ahead of the release of the sci-fi sagas highly-anticipated ninth chapter. Star Wars Online features more than 100 items dating back ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rodgers aims for the top after extending Leicester contract until 2025

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday that he wants to lead the club back to the summit of the Premier League after extending his contract with the Foxes until June 2025.Rodgers, who left Scottish side Celtic to take charge ...

Five die in gas explosion in Slovakia: Police

Bratislava, Dec 6 AFP At least five people died in a gas explosion that rocked a high-rise apartment building in eastern Slovakia on Friday, police and firefighters said. The blast followed by a fire affected four or five floors of the 12-s...

U.S. FTC finds Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users

U.S. regulators on Friday said they had found political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data and ordered the company to stop making misrepresentations about its privacy protections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019