Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 01:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 01:34 IST
UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA
NASA and Boeing's officials said on a Saturday conference call they are still investigating the causes of the failure - and that the spacecraft's challenges were not over. Image Credit: Reuters

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to hit the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is "healthy," in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said on Saturday. The Boeing CST-100 Starliner astronaut capsule was successfully launched from Florida on Friday, but an automated timer error prevented the spacecraft from attaining the correct orbit for it to rendezvous and dock with the space station.

NASA and Boeing's officials said on a Saturday conference call they are still investigating the causes of the failure - and that the spacecraft's challenges were not over. "Entry, descent, and landing is not for the faint of heart," said Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's space division. "Make no mistake, we still have something to prove here on entry tomorrow."

The Starliner's debut launch to orbit was a milestone test for Boeing, which is vying with SpaceX, the privately held rocket company of billionaire high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities. SpaceX carried out a successful unmanned flight of its Crew Dragon capsule to the space station in March. The Starliner setback came as Boeing, whose shares dropped 1.6% Friday, sought an engineering and public relations victory in a year punctuated by a corporate crisis over the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes of that aircraft.

The implications for any further design and testing requirements before Starliner is approved for its first crewed mission also remained unclear. The prospect that Boeing might need to repeat an unmanned orbital test flight could substantially delay NASA's timeline and drive up costs. Chilton said Saturday that the plan now is for Starliner to return to Earth early Sunday morning at White Sands, New Mexico, about a week ahead of schedule.

The spacecraft, a cone-shaped pod with seats for seven astronauts, lifted off from Cape Canaveral before dawn Friday atop an Atlas V rocket supplied by Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp's United Launch Alliance. Minutes after launch, Starliner separated from the two main rocket boosters, aiming for a link-up with the space station some 254 miles (409 km) above Earth. But difficulties ensued with thrusters designed to boost the capsule's orbit to the proper altitude.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Friday that the timer error caused the capsule to burn much of its fuel too soon, preventing it from reaching the desired orbit. NASA and Boeing tried to manually correct the automated errors, but mission control commands sent across NASA's satellite communications network were inexplicably delayed. Friday's test represented one of the most daunting milestones required by NASA's Commercial Crew Program to certify a capsule for eventual human spaceflight - a long-delayed goal set back years by development hurdles at both Boeing and SpaceX.

The U.S. space agency awarded $4.2 billion to Boeing and $2.5 billion to SpaceX in 2014 to develop separate capsule systems capable of ferrying astronauts to the space station from U.S. soil for the first time since NASA's space shuttle program ended in 2011. NASA has since relied on Russian spacecraft for hitching rides to the space station. Chilton said Friday's failure would not dissuade Boeing from sticking to its quest to win the right to provide NASA's astronaut capsules, saying, "We're in, it's as simple as that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill-statement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Macron calls for Christmas truce in French pension strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron called on transport unions to suspend strikes over pension reform during the Christmas holidays to avoid travel disruption. Strike action is justifiable and protected by the constitution, but I think there a...

Liverpool crowned Club World Cup champions

Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time on Saturday with a decisive goal scored by Roberto Firmino in the ninth minute of the extra time. Neither club was able to score any goal in the opening 90 minutes that witnessed an up-to...

Silfverberg's shot gives Ducks shootout win over Isles

Jakob Silfverbergs backhanded goal in the shootouts bottom of the third round helped the Anaheim Ducks sweep the season series from the New York Islanders in a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon in Uniondale, N.Y. After teammate Max Comtois and ...

BJP legal cell convenor moves Delhi HC against Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

Rajesh Kumar, convenor of the legal cell of BJP, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court challenging the policy guidelines for the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana of the Delhi government. The petitioner has challenged the arbitrary collect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019