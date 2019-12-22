Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cape Canaveral
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 18:57 IST
Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing landed its crew capsule in the New Mexico desert Sunday after an aborted flight to the International Space Station that threatened to derail the company's effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year. The Starliner descended into the Army's White Sands Missile Range in the predawn darkness, ending a two-day demo that should have lasted more than a week.

All three main parachutes popped open and airbags also inflated around the spacecraft to ease the impact. "Congratulations, Starliner," said Mission Control, calling it a successful touchdown.

A test dummy named Rosie the Rocketeer — after Rosie the Riveter from World War II — rode in the commander's seat. Also returning were holiday presents, clothes and food that should have been delivered to the space station crew. After seeing this first test flight cut short and the space station docking cancelled because of an improperly set clock on the capsule, Boeing employees were relieved to get the Starliner back.

It was the first US capsule designed for astronauts to return from orbit and land on the ground. NASA's early crew capsules all had splashdowns. SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which made its orbital debut last winter, also aims for the ocean at the mission's end.

The astronauts assigned to the first Starliner crew — two from NASA and one from Boeing — were part of the welcoming committee in the bitter cold. The capsule's first trip to space began with a smooth rocket ride from Cape Canaveral on Friday. But barely a half-hour into the flight, it failed to fire its thrusters to give chase to the space station and ended up in the wrong orbit.

The problem was with the Starliner's internal clock: It did not sync up with the Atlas V rocket, throwing off the capsule's timing. The capsule burned so much fuel trying to orient itself in orbit that there wasn't enough left for a space station rendezvous.

Flight controllers tried to correct the problem, but between the spacecraft's position and a gap in communications, their signals did not get through. They later managed to reset the clock. Boeing is still trying to figure out how the timing error occurred. The mission lasted nearly 50 hours and included 33 orbits around the Earth.

Last month's parachute problem turned out to be a quick fix. Only two parachutes deployed during an atmospheric test because workers failed to connect a pin in the rigging. NASA is uncertain whether it will demand another test flight from Boeing — to include a space station visit — before putting its astronauts on board.

Boeing had been shooting for its first astronaut mission in the first half of 2020. This capsule is supposed to be recycled for the second flight with crew.

Despite its own setbacks, SpaceX remains in the lead in NASA's commercial crew program. SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule successfully completed its first orbital demo last March. While the flight to the space station went well, the capsule exploded a month later on a test stand at Cape Canaveral.

If a launch abort test goes well next month, SpaceX could start launching NASA astronauts by spring and end a nearly nine-year gap in flying people from Cape Canaveral. As its space shuttle program was winding down, NASA looked to private industry to take over cargo and crew deliveries to the space station.

SpaceX kicked off supply runs in 2012. Two years later, NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing to ferry astronauts to the orbiting lab. SpaceX got USD 2.6 billion under NASA's commercial crew program, while Boeing received more than USD 4 billion.

The goal was to launch NASA astronauts by 2017. Because of delays, NASA is looking to buy another two seats on Russian rockets in 2020 and 2021 to guarantee a continuing US presence on the space station. Even when private companies are regularly carrying up astronauts for NASA, the space agency always will reserve a seat for a Russian in exchange for a free US seat on a Soyuz.

Over the years, these Soyuz rides have cost NASA up to USD 86 million apiece, with the tab totaling in the billions. An audit last month by NASA's inspector general found a Starliner seat will cost slightly more than that, with a Dragon seat going for just over half the price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Police books Tejashwi Yadav for protesting against CAA in Patna's restricted area

Patna police on Sunday booked Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav amongst others for carrying out a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act during Bihar Bandh in the state capitals restricted area. There was a ruckus on the Dak...

48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Forty-eight people have been arrested and 67 shops sealed in connection with violent protests here last week during which several persons, including over a dozen policemen, were injured and vehicles gutted, officials said on Sunday. Deputy ...

Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims, rivals stoking violence: Modi

Accusing the opposition of pursuing divide and rule politics and stoking violence over the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the legislation and the NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims as h...

UPDATE 2-'Bull's-eye' landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule

Boeing Cos Starliner astronaut spacecraft landed in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, the company said, after faulty software forced officials to cut short an unmanned mission aimed at taking it to the International Space Station. The landin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019