Left Menu
Development News Edition

China attacks US Space Force as threat to outer space peace

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:26 IST
China attacks US Space Force as threat to outer space peace

Rising space power China on Monday attacked the newly created US Space Force as a "direct threat to outer space peace and security". Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that China is "deeply concerned about it and resolutely opposed to it".

"The relevant US actions are a serious violation of the international consensus on the peaceful use of outer space, undermine global strategic balance and stability, and pose a direct threat to outer space peace and security," Geng said at a regular briefing. China's space program has advanced rapidly since its first crewed mission in 2003. In a report last February, the Pentagon asserted that China and Russia have embarked on major efforts to develop technologies that could allow them to disrupt or destroy American and allied satellites in a crisis or conflict.

China in 2007 conducted an unannounced missile strike against one of its own defunct satellites, creating an enormous amount of space debris. Geng dismissed such concerns, calling them "unfounded counter-charges" that merely provided the US with a justification for its own actions. China, he said, has consistently opposed the weaponization of space and believes international treaties on arms control in outer space need to be negotiated.

"We hope that the international community, especially the major powers concerned, will adopt a cautious and responsible attitude to prevent outer space from becoming a new battlefield and work together to maintain lasting peace and tranquility in outer space," he said. The establishment of the Space Force is seen by the US military as a recognition of the need to more effectively organize for the defense of US interests in space — especially satellites used for navigation and communication. The Space Force is not designed or intended to put combat troops in space.

Space has "evolved into a war-fighting domain of its own," Defence Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Friday. Space has become increasingly important to the US economy and to everyday life. The Global Positioning System, for example, provides navigation services to the military as well as civilians. Its constellation of about two-dozen orbiting satellites is operated by the 50th Space Wing from an operations center at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.

China has established a similar, independent network, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, assembled from 42 separate satellite launches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Dubai's Emaar to sell view from world's tallest tower - sources

Emaar Properties is selling the observation decks of the worlds tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa, four sources told Reuters, potentially raising 1 billion for Dubais biggest developer amid a real estate downturn.Two of the sources said E...

APICORP provides USD 250m loan facilities to Sonatrach Petroleum

Loans to be used to carry out maintenance works on Sonatrachs refinery in Italy, its first overseas investment in Europe, and purchase of Aramco crude Loans to support Sonatrachs efforts to diversify energy assets, ensure steady crude oil s...

Hindalco restarts production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand

Hindalco Industries on Monday said it has restarted production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand. Operations of the alumina plant of the company situated at Muri, Jharkhand, were suspended due to spillage in the red mud cake storage area.....

CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section of

CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section ofpeople BJP working president J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019