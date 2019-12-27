Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia reiterates committment to share expertise on India's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:57 IST
Russia reiterates committment to share expertise on India's

Russia reiterates committment to share expertise on India's space programme Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI): Russia on Friday reiterated its committment to sharing expertise on training Indian astronauts for ISRO's maiden manned mission to the Moon. "There is excellent cooperation between the Russian Space Corporation 'Roscosmos' and the Indian Space Research Organisation for the human space flight programme," Consulate General of Russian Federation, Consul-General, O Avdeev said.

Russia had offered its commitment to share its expertise in training future Indian astronauts for faster adaptation to overstress and weightlessness, which is a prerequisite, at the bilateral summit in September at Vladivostok between Russian President Vladmir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ISRO has set a target to undertake the first unmanned programme under the Gaganyaan project by December 2022.

Avdeev, in a press release, referred to the signing of an MoU at the meet to develop a maritime communication link beween Vladivostok and Chennai, which would aid in Russian hydrocarbon exports to India. He also referred to the Indo-Russian Joint Venture Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tirunelveli, about 600 km from here and said the first two units were already operational, while another two were 'under construction'.

Another two units would be set up under a long term target term target in the next 20 years, he said. On the education sector, he said there was a 30 per cent increase in students with over 1,200 of them opting to study in Russia for higher studies in 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi in line for full points after Ishant's match-haul of 8 wickets

Ishant Sharma was a picture of commitment while leading the injury-ridden Delhi attack with an eight-wicket match haul to all but ensure an outright victory against Hyderabad on the third day of the Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Fr...

Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

A tour helicopter with seven people aboard has gone missing in Hawaii evening, the US Coast Guard said. The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour of Kauais N Pali Coas...

VHP's 3 day central committee meeting begins in Mangaluru

The three-day central committee meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP started at Sangh Niketan Sabhagar in Mangaluru on Friday. The meeting began with the lighting of the lamp by Vishwaprasannateerthji Maharaj, Dharmadhikari Virendraji H...

Tata Motors partners Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi

Tata Motors on Friday said it has partnered app-based taxi service provider Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor electric vehicles EVs in the national capital. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by January ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019