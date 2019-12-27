Left Menu
Development News Edition

This Volkswagen robot drives to your EV to charge it

Volkswagen has built a new type of robot that can charge your electric vehicle while also locating it in a garage.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Wolfsburg
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 20:55 IST
This Volkswagen robot drives to your EV to charge it
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Volkswagen has built a new type of robot that can charge your electric vehicle while also locating it in a garage.

The mobile charging self-driving robot drives to the electric vehicle that needs charging and communicates with it, the official blog explains.

It takes care of everything; from opening the charging socket flap to connecting the plug and decoupling, without any human interaction. The mobile charging robot is currently a prototype but Volkswagen envisions it to make every car park a flexible charging station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu shores up base but obstacles remain

Jerusalem, Dec 27 AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shored up his base with a landslide primary victory announced early Friday, but he will need a big win in national elections in March if he hopes to stay in office and gain immu...

Lalu Prasads family drama touches a new low

The marital dispute between Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Roy touched a new low on Friday with her father, RJD MLA Chandrika Roy refusing to allow unloading of vehicles laden with her personal belongings for fear tha...

UPDATE 1-Zambia's energy regulator allows state power utility to hike prices

Zambias state power firm Zesco will increase the price of electricity by an average 113 for all customers from next month as the African nation seeks to attract investment into power generation, the energy regulator said on Friday.Zambias E...

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav meets Guv over law, order situation

Amid the uproar of over Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav along with other Samajwadi Party SP leaders met UP governor Anandiben Patel and apprised her about the law and order situation in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019