This Volkswagen robot drives to your EV to charge it

Volkswagen has built a new type of robot that can charge your electric vehicle while also locating it in a garage.

The mobile charging self-driving robot drives to the electric vehicle that needs charging and communicates with it, the official blog explains.

It takes care of everything; from opening the charging socket flap to connecting the plug and decoupling, without any human interaction. The mobile charging robot is currently a prototype but Volkswagen envisions it to make every car park a flexible charging station. (ANI)

