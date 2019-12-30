Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT researchers develop material to generate power from water in households

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 18:10 IST
IIT researchers develop material to generate power from water in households
Image Credit: Pixabay

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed materials that can produce energy from water on a small scale to help households support the concept of decentralization of energy sources. In the centralized energy generation model, one large plant produces energy for an entire region. In contrast, the decentralized energy model introduces a large number of small generation devices that can be employed to generate energy in every household.

The excess energy produced in the households can be transported to nearby areas, where there is an excessive need for energy. The researchers of IIT Guwahati employed a nanoscale phenomenon called "electrokinetic streaming potential" to harvest energy from flowing water on a small scale like water flowing through household water taps.

Similarly, for "Contrasting Interfacial Activities", different types of semiconducting materials were employed to generate power from stagnant water. "While hydroelectric power from rivers is the traditional form of blue energy, there have been efforts to harness the power of water in other ways in recent years. One out-of-the-box blue source is electrokinetic energy. When fluids stream through tiny channels that are charged, they can generate an electrical voltage, which may be harnessed through miniaturized generators," Kalyan Raidongia from Department of Chemistry, IIT Guwahati said.

In order to extract power from stagnant water, devices were fabricated by employing doped graphene flakes. The complementary charge transfer activities of the doped graphene flakes-based devices generate power just upon dipping in any kind of water source like a lake, river or sea. "We have demonstrated that the power output can be improved by thousand times by attaining the best out of these parameters through biconical nanofluidic channels that interconnect tetrahedral and octahedral voids in the close-packed silica spheres.

"Enhancement in the power density can be brought about through control of multiple parameters such as the diameter of the close-packed spheres, number of the spheres, the contact area of the electrodes, and pH of the streaming water, and the team is currently involved in such optimisation efforts," Raidongia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over probe in Fathima Latheef death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has taken over the probe into the death of Fathima Latheef, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology IIT-Madras, who allegedly committed suicide last month. The Tamil Nadu government had transf...

Aviation minister hands over first DGCA-issued licence to ATC personnel in India

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday handed over the first license issued by the aviation regulator DGCA to Air Traffic Control ATC personnel in the country. Till date, the license to ATC personnel was being given by the Air...

Priyanka stands with those who indulged in violence: UP Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma countered Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and accused her of denigrating Hinduism. Addressing a press confere...

Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday morning. Before a well-publicized meeting with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera began, Snyder made the announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019