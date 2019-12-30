Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pixel 4A could be Google's first phone with a hole-punch display

Unofficial renders of Google's yet-to-be-released Pixel 4A hint at a hole-punch display, a shift from the company's traditional placement of the front camera.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:42 IST
Pixel 4A could be Google's first phone with a hole-punch display
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Unofficial renders of Google's yet-to-be-released Pixel 4A hint at a hole-punch display, a shift from the company's traditional placement of the front camera.

Based on the render provided by serial tipster OnLeaks, the Pixel 4A could combine elements of both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3A with a headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a square camera bump, The Verge notes.

It is not clear if the Pixel 4A will also feature Soli motion-sensing technology. However, given that it will be a budget version of the new Pixel 4, it is unlikely to pack ultra-premium features. The Pixel 4A is likely to release in May 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US ambassador defends Poland from false Russian WWII claims

Warsaw, Dec 30 AP The US ambassador in Warsaw came to Polands defense on Monday following repeated claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Poland bears blame for the outbreak of World War II. Dear President Putin, Hitler and Stalin ...

Odisha to witness wet spells on Jan 1, 2: IMD

Several districts in Odisha are likely to witness wet spells during January 1 and 2, said India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. On January 1, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar are expected to...

Kota infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91, NCPCR says hospital in 'worst condition', BJP to send panel

Fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lon hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month, even as apex child rights body NCPCR said it found the hospital to be in the worst condition with broken doors...

Oppn questions opening of J&K govt job for outsiders

Questioning the Jammu and Kashmir High Courts decision to throw open vacancies in the district courts of the Union territories of JK and Ladakh to candidates from all over the country, the opposition parties here on Monday demanded reservat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019