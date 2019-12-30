Pixel 4A could be Google's first phone with a hole-punch display

Unofficial renders of Google's yet-to-be-released Pixel 4A hint at a hole-punch display, a shift from the company's traditional placement of the front camera.

Based on the render provided by serial tipster OnLeaks, the Pixel 4A could combine elements of both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3A with a headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a square camera bump, The Verge notes.

It is not clear if the Pixel 4A will also feature Soli motion-sensing technology. However, given that it will be a budget version of the new Pixel 4, it is unlikely to pack ultra-premium features. The Pixel 4A is likely to release in May 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

