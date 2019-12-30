Samsung Gear VR, Amazon Dash Buttons, and more: Tech that died in 2019

As the tech industry gears up to enter another year of innovation, here's a look at tech products that died this year over sustainability.

Companion robots had a rough time in 2019 with countertop robot Onki saying goodbye. As Cnet notes, in the smart speaker category g Bo, which used facial recognition and voice commands, was also discontinued. At USD 900, it was also an expensive competitor to smart speakers.

Other tech products that won't make it to 2020 include the Amazon Dash Buttons that helped users order items with a press of a button, Google Daydream VR and Samsung Gear VR headset as companies focus on the more immersive AR technology. Meanwhile, Sony also shut its TV service PlayStation View and Movie Pass ended its theatre subscription service. (ANI)

