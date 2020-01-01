Samsung QLED 8K TV will be one of the first 8KA-certified televisions

Kick-starting 2020, Samsung announced its partnership with the 8K Association (8KA) to roll out a certification program for 8K-enabled TVs.

The company also hinted that its QLED 8K will be among the first TVs to be certified by the 8KA next year, the official blog notes.

With the certification programme, the idea is to help identify TVs featuring four times as many pixels as the standard 4K TVs, reaching 7680 x 4320, brightness greater than 600 nits, HDMI2.1 image transmission, and high-efficiency video codec. (ANI)

