This is Dell's smallest, lightest 15-inch business PC

With a few days left for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Dell expanded its Latitude brand of the business laptop with the new Latitude 9510 laptop. The Dell Latitude 9510 is touted to be the world's most intelligent 15-inch PC with built-in AI. It is also claimed as the world's smallest, lightest ultra-premium business PC in its segment boasting up to 30 hours of backup on a single charge, Engadget notes.

Available in 14-inch and 15-inch models and a 2-in-1 clamshell configuration, the Dell Latitude 9510 will be available with up to 6-core 10th Gen Intel Core processors. Price and availability are yet to be announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.