Bombay High Court's Pollution Warning Exposes Government Shortcomings

The Bombay High Court's observations have highlighted the inaction and inefficiency of Mumbai's BJP-led Mahayuti government regarding air pollution and civic issues. The court has called for stricter compliance with environmental norms and questioned the governance standards, leading to political accusations and appeals for electoral change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:22 IST
The Bombay High Court has issued criticisms that highlight significant lapses in the management of air pollution and civic issues by the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. The court insists on stricter compliance with environmental norms as pollution levels rise in Mumbai.

In a recent session, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad reprimanded the civic authorities and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for failing to curb air pollution effectively. The court demanded urgent and robust measures from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to address this pressing issue.

Sachin Sawant of the Congress party accused the ruling alliance of ignoring critical public health and infrastructure issues in favor of other interests. He urged voters to hold the Mahayuti government accountable in the upcoming elections, citing their failure to maintain basic civic standards in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

