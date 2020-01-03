Left Menu
Development News Edition

All about Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, Samsung's latest 2-in-1 convertible laptop

The device adopts a 10th generation Intel Core Processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) storage. 

All about Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, Samsung's latest 2-in-1 convertible laptop
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha (α), a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Book Flex that was unveiled at the sixth edition of the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Jose, California, back in October 2019. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha (α), a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Book Flex that was unveiled at the sixth edition of the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Jose, California, back in October 2019.

The new variant comes with exquisite design, QLED display, superior hardware, fingerprint reader for quick authentication, and long-lasting battery. Priced starting at USD 829.99, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will be available in Royal Silver in the United States in the first half of 2020.

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha sports sharp, diamond-cut edges and a crisp, durable aluminum frame and weighs just 1.19kg. The 13.3-inch device features ultra-thin bezel, an edge-to-edge QLED display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution, and 600 nits peak brightness that gives 100 percent color volume and vibrant picture in any lighting.

The premium 2-in-1 convertible laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows users to use the device both as a tablet and a PC. The device adopts the 10th generation Intel Core Processor along with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) storage.

We all have different routines, and we need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we're giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs. Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point.

Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is equipped with a 720p HD camera, a dual array digital mic, a Backlit keyboard and a 54Wh battery with Fast Charge feature that lasts up to 17.5-hours, depending on the usage pattern.

Connectivity features onboard the device include Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2; two 1.5W Stereo Speakers; USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI port, MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tesla meets low end of 2019 goal for vehicle deliveries

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday and met the low-end of its full-year delivery goal, boosted by demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans. Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles...

German zoo reopens after deadly New Year fire at ape house

Krefeld Zoo in western Germany reopened Friday, two days after a deadly fire swept through a primate enclosure killing dozens of animals. Investigators believe the blaze which killed more than 30 animals including five orangutans, two gori...

UPDATE 17-U.S. says it disrupted 'imminent attack' with killing of top Iran commander

Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Irans elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.Soleimani, a 62-year-old gener...

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Russell Wilson will headline the NFLs wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Houston Texans Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020