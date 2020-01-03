All about Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, Samsung's latest 2-in-1 convertible laptop

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha (α), a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Book Flex that was unveiled at the sixth edition of the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Jose, California, back in October 2019.

The new variant comes with exquisite design, QLED display, superior hardware, fingerprint reader for quick authentication, and long-lasting battery. Priced starting at USD 829.99, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will be available in Royal Silver in the United States in the first half of 2020.

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha sports sharp, diamond-cut edges and a crisp, durable aluminum frame and weighs just 1.19kg. The 13.3-inch device features ultra-thin bezel, an edge-to-edge QLED display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution, and 600 nits peak brightness that gives 100 percent color volume and vibrant picture in any lighting.

The premium 2-in-1 convertible laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows users to use the device both as a tablet and a PC. The device adopts the 10th generation Intel Core Processor along with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) storage.

We all have different routines, and we need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we're giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs. Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point. Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is equipped with a 720p HD camera, a dual array digital mic, a Backlit keyboard and a 54Wh battery with Fast Charge feature that lasts up to 17.5-hours, depending on the usage pattern.

Connectivity features onboard the device include Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2; two 1.5W Stereo Speakers; USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI port, MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

