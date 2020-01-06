Samsung Galaxy Chromebook with 4K AMOLED screen unveiled at CES 2020

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Chromebook at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The Galaxy Chromebook boasts an all-new sleek design, pop colours, and Chrome OS.

As Engadget notes, the Galaxy Chromebook features a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED screen with thin bezels, 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, USB-C ports, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There's also an S Pen in a dock on the right edge for more flexibility in terms of usage. Due to the 4K display, the Galaxy Chromebook has a battery life of about 10 hours. Samsung is expected to roll out a version with HDR 400 later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

