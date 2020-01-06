Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook with 4K AMOLED screen unveiled at CES 2020

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Chromebook at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The Galaxy Chromebook boasts an all-new sleek design, pop colours, and Chrome OS.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Chromebook at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The Galaxy Chromebook boasts an all-new sleek design, pop colours, and Chrome OS.

As Engadget notes, the Galaxy Chromebook features a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED screen with thin bezels, 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, USB-C ports, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There's also an S Pen in a dock on the right edge for more flexibility in terms of usage. Due to the 4K display, the Galaxy Chromebook has a battery life of about 10 hours. Samsung is expected to roll out a version with HDR 400 later this year. (ANI)

