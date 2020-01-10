1 in 5 Americans uses smartwatch or fitness tracker: Pew Research Center

Americans are obsessed with health and to keep its track, they are using wearable technology. According to the latest survey by Pew Research Center, roughly one-in-five or 21 percent of US adults use smartwatch or fitness trackers.

The survey, conducted on 4,272 US adults, found that women are more likely (25 percent) than men (18 percent) to regularly use the health wearables.

When it comes to sharing health data, not all Americans are comfortable. Four-in-ten Americans or 41 percent say it is acceptable for device makers to share users' data with medical researchers to trace heart disease. (ANI)

