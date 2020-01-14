IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

The IoT Tech Expo Global is a world-leading Internet of Things event introducing and exploring the latest innovations across the entire IoT ecosystem. Running for its fifth year, the show will return to the Olympia London on the 17-18 March 2020 to host 9,000 attendees including IT decision-makers, developers & makers, OEM's, government and council officials, automotive exec's, operators, technology providers, investors, venture capitalists and many more.

The show will apply case studies and solutions within industries including Autonomous Systems, Smart Factories, Smart Energy, Manufacturing, Transport, Health, Logistics, Government, Insurance and more.

Over the two days, the event will also showcase the most cutting-edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 500 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences.

The entire show consists of 5 co-located events | 21 conference tracks | 9,000 attendees | 500+ speakers | 350+ exhibitors

IoT Tech Expo will be co-located with The 5G Conference and Exhibition, Cybersecurity & Cloud Expo, Blockchain Expo, and AI & Big Data Expo.

Conference Tracks and Sessions

The event will highlight the most innovative advancements in technologies that are affecting IoT. There will be case studies and dedicated tracks covering:

IoT Digital Solutions

Smart energy

Mobile Robotics and Autonomous Systems

Digital Twin

Machine learning and Ai

Convergence of Manufacturing and Consutruction

Industry 4.0 in practice

Smart factories

IoT Connectivity & Infrastructure

Smart areas

eSIM Technology

Smart transport

5G

To view all conference tracks over the two days, click here: view full conference agenda

Speakers

Here's an introduction to just a few of the speakers already announced for the show who will be sharing their knowledge and experiences over both days of the conference. Click here to view all speakers for the 2020 show: view 2020 speakers

Ticket Options

There are a range of ticket types available from Free Expo Passes to all-access Ultimate Passes. Don't miss out on our Early Bird tickets and save up to 25%. Ends 31st January 2020.

Ultimate Pass

Full access to the 5 co-located events: IoT, 5G, Blockchain, AI & Big Data, Cyber Security & Cloud

All conference tracks over the two days

All networking opportunities including VIP lounge, official party on day 1 and networking app

Conference materials from the co-located events post show

IoT Gold Pass

Access to all IoT conference tracks over the two days

All networking opportunities including VIP lounge, official party on day 1 and networking app

Conference materials from the IoT tracks post-event

FREE Expo Pass

Access to the co-located exhibition and free sessions on the expo floor stages

Find out more and register here.

About IoT Tech Expo World Series

The IoT Tech Expo World Series is the leading Internet of Things event and hosts top-level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the IoT arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy, and Automotive.

IoT Tech Expo World Series

IoT Tech Expo Global – 17-18 March 2020– Olympia London

IoT Tech Expo Europe – 1-2 July 2020 – RAI Amsterdam

IoT Tech Expo North America – 4-5 November 2020 – Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

Interested in speaking or exhibiting?

There are a variety of opportunities for you to get involved, customized to suit your business objectives including speaking, exhibiting, branding opportunities, 1-1 meeting service, sponsoring and more. To find out more, you can contact the team on enquiries@iottechexpo.com or click here for more details.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.