PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with total shipments for the year surpassing 261 million units, a growth of 0.6 per cent from 2018, the official report said.

The top three PC vendors were Lenovo, HP, and Dell; accounting nearly 65 per cent of the total shipments in the said quarter. The growth, experienced for the first time since 2011, was driven by business demand for Windows 10 upgrades as Microsoft announced the official end of support for Windows 7 starting this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

