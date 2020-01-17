Google's parent Alphabet joins USD 1 trillion club

Google's parent company Alphabet became the fourth US company to hit USD 1 trillion market cap earlier today.

As The Verge notes, Alphabet hit the milestone just before markets closed on Thursday with day's trading closing at USD 1,451.70 per share, up 0.87 per cent. At the time of writing, the per-share price is at USD 1,450.16.

Other US companies in the USD 1 trillion bracket include Apple and Microsoft. It is expected that Facebook will hit the mark next. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet to report revenue of USD 46.9 billion, a YoY growth of 20 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.