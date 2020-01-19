Left Menu
WhatsApp outage brings out the funny bone among twitterati share hilarious memes

#WhatsAppDown was the trending hashtag on Twitter for most part of Sunday afternoon in most countries across the world including India.

WhatsApp outage brings out the funny bone among twitterati share hilarious memes
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI

#WhatsAppDown was the trending hashtag on Twitter for most part of Sunday afternoon in most countries across the world including India. Users of the popular messaging app were unable to send media files, stickers and GIFs on Sunday.

Soon memes and funny videos took over with users sharing some hilarious jokes about it. Regular messaging service has not been affected, however.

According to realtime problem and outage monitoring website, downdetector.in, users started reporting issues with the messaging service around 4 pm. and by 5:00 pm the outage graph showed a huge spike in complaints. According to a map of the outage displayed by the monitoring site, the Facebook-owned messaging app faced issues in parts of India, Brazil, Europe and also in of the Middle-East including UAE.

However, there has been no official statement by the app's twitter handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

