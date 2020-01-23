After delays, Motorola's iconic foldable Razr finally arriving on Feb 6

After delaying its release twice, Motorola is ready to launch the Moto Razr foldable phone in the United States. The Lenovo-owned company delayed the launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone, Moto Razr 2019, which was supposed to hit stores by January 9, 2020, citing higher than expected demand.

The USD 1,500 device will be available for pre-booking starting January 26 via Verizon Wireless, Walmart and Motorola online stores and will go on sale on February 6, in the lone Noir Black color option. Notably, the Moto Razr 2019 will soon be available in select European markets, LatAm, and Asian markets including India, details of which are yet not disclosed.

Motorola, last year, joined the foldable smartphone race with the 2019 edition of its iconic Moto Razr flip phone with average specifications and entirely different form factor as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X that come with an eye-watering price tag.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Sporting a sleek design that comfortably fits in a palm (unfolded) or pocket (when folded), the device features a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display with 2142 x 876-pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 21:9 while the 2.7-inch gOLED external display (Quick View display) comes with an aspect ratio of 4:3 and 600 x 800-pixels resolution.

When unfolded the device measures 72 x 172 x 6.9mm and 72 x 94 x 14mm in the folded state.

Image Credit: Motorola

The Motorola Razr 2019 adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie. The device packs a 2,510 mAh all-day battery with 15W TurboPower charging support.

On the front, the Motorola Razr (2019) features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, Auto Smile Capture, Shot Optimization and more features, while on the rear side, it houses a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash. Additional camera features include Spot Color mode, Night Vision mode, Cinemagraph Mode, Portrait Mode, Electric image stabilization (EIS), Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF and Color CorrelatedTemperature (CCT).

Image Credit: Motorola

Ditching the physical sim card slot, the Motorola Razr adds support for eSIM cards.Other connectivity options onboard the device include 4G LTE; WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v5.0; NFC, and GPS. The iconic Razr chin features speakers, USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.