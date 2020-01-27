Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

According to new research carried out by computer science experts at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), micro-mobility vehicles such as e-scooters have risks beyond the perils of potential collisions.

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters
According to the study, hackers could even spoof GPS systems to direct riders to unintended locations, vendors, on the other hand, can suffer denial-of-service attacks and data leaks. Image Credit: Pixabay

To address a host of challenges surrounding urban mobility such as rising congestion, parking, and energy efficiency, new and sustainable modes of mobility are fastly emerging in major cities around the world. However, this new transportation paradigm brings forth new cybersecurity and privacy risks as well, warns a new study.

According to new research carried out by computer science experts at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters have risks beyond the perils of potential collisions.

E-scooters and the software services and applications associated with them can pose a serious risk to both riders and vendors, compromising personal and sensitive data beyond just billing information. Using easily and cheaply accessible hardware and software tools such as Ubertooth and WireShark, Intruders could eavesdrop on the wireless channels used by some e-scooter to communicate with their riders and listen to data exchanges between them, the study noted.

The security review was conducted by Murtuza Jadliwala, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science alongside graduate students Nisha Vinayaga-Sureshkanth, Raveen Wijewickrama and postdoctoral fellow Anindya Maiti.

We've identified and outlined a variety of weak points or attack surfaces in the current ride-sharing, or micromobility, ecosystem that could potentially be exploited by malicious adversaries right from inferring the riders' private data to causing economic losses to service providers and remotely controlling the vehicles' behavior and operation.

Jadliwala

According to the study, hackers could even spoof GPS systems to direct riders to unintended locations, vendors, on the other hand, can suffer denial-of-service attacks and data leaks.

"To ensure that the industry stays viable, companies should think not only about rider and pedestrian safety but also how to protect consumers and themselves from significant cybersecurity and privacy threats enabled by this new technology," research lead Jadliwala noted.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon emissions lowest from indigenous and protected lands, scientists say

Indigenous lands and protected areas in the Amazon rainforest account for just 10 of all carbon emissions from tropical forests spread across the nine countries of the Amazon in South America, researchers said on Monday.The Amazon, as the w...

UPDATE 3-Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew - U.S. prosecutor

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to U.S. authorities probing sex trafficking allegedly carried out by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirators, a prosecutor said on Monday. The FBI and U.S. federal prosecut...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020