Samsung Galaxy A51 launched with new ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence features
Priced at INR 23,999, the Galaxy A51 will be available in the lone 6GB+128GB storage model.
Samsung India launched today the Galaxy A51, its latest addition to the Galaxy A-series with an Infinity-O display, quad camera, a long-lasting battery, and the all-new 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features.
Starting January 31, the Galaxy A51 will be available in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush color options across leading online portals, retail stores, Samsung Opera House and Samsung e-shop. Priced at INR 23,999, the device will be available in the lone 6GB+128GB storage model.
The success of Galaxy A embodies our philosophy of bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. Galaxy A51 takes this legacy to the next level with its awesome camera, awesome screen and long lasting battery – features that will excite our young consumers.
According to Samsung, the 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features are based on extensive consumer research. These features have been specifically designed to elevate smartphone experience for Gen Z consumers and millennials. They include:
- Useful Cards: This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers.
- Multilingual Typing: Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing.
- Finder: It allows users to quickly find contents within popular apps installed on their devices.
- Smart Crop: This feature helps users save, share or edit the most relevant part of screenshots with a single tap.
Galaxy A51 specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and adopts Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
The A51 is powered by 4,000 mAh all-day battery with 15W super-fast charging technology that provides 3 hours of talk time, 3 hours of movie watching and 10 hours of music listening with just 10 minutes of charge.
|
Specifications
|
Galaxy A51
|
Display
|
6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
2400x1080-pixels resolution
Aspect ratio: 20:9
|
Processor, OS
|
Samsung Exynos 9611 (10nm, octa-core)
Android Pie
Samsung One UI
|
Memory and Storage
|
6GB / 8GB RAM
128GB internal storage (Expandable up to 512 GB)
|
Battery
|
4000mAh
15W Fast Charging
|
Camera
|
Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2)
Rear Quad Camera setup
48MP primary lens(f/2.0)
12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle lens (123-degree FOV)
5MP Macro lens (f/2.4)
5MP depth sensor (f/2.2)
Other Features
Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Night Mode, Live Focus mode, Scene Optimizer, Best Shot Suggestion
|
Connectivity
|
4G VOLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11ac;
Bluetooth v5.0;
USB Type-C port;
GPS
|
Authentication
|
In-display fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.