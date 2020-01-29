Samsung Galaxy A51 launched with new ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence features

Samsung India launched today the Galaxy A51, its latest addition to the Galaxy A-series with an Infinity-O display, quad camera, a long-lasting battery, and the all-new 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features.

Starting January 31, the Galaxy A51 will be available in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush color options across leading online portals, retail stores, Samsung Opera House and Samsung e-shop. Priced at INR 23,999, the device will be available in the lone 6GB+128GB storage model.

The success of Galaxy A embodies our philosophy of bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. Galaxy A51 takes this legacy to the next level with its awesome camera, awesome screen and long lasting battery – features that will excite our young consumers. Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

According to Samsung, the 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features are based on extensive consumer research. These features have been specifically designed to elevate smartphone experience for Gen Z consumers and millennials. They include:

Useful Cards : This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers.

: This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers. Multilingual Typing : Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing.

: Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing. Finder : It allows users to quickly find contents within popular apps installed on their devices.

: It allows users to quickly find contents within popular apps installed on their devices. Smart Crop: This feature helps users save, share or edit the most relevant part of screenshots with a single tap.

Galaxy A51 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and adopts Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The A51 is powered by 4,000 mAh all-day battery with 15W super-fast charging technology that provides 3 hours of talk time, 3 hours of movie watching and 10 hours of music listening with just 10 minutes of charge.

Specifications Galaxy A51 Display 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display 2400x1080-pixels resolution Aspect ratio: 20:9 Processor, OS Samsung Exynos 9611 (10nm, octa-core) Android Pie Samsung One UI Memory and Storage 6GB / 8GB RAM 128GB internal storage (Expandable up to 512 GB) Battery 4000mAh 15W Fast Charging Camera Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2) Rear Quad Camera setup 48MP primary lens(f/2.0) 12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle lens (123-degree FOV) 5MP Macro lens (f/2.4) 5MP depth sensor (f/2.2) Other Features Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Night Mode, Live Focus mode, Scene Optimizer, Best Shot Suggestion Connectivity 4G VOLTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port; GPS Authentication In-display fingerprint sensor Face recognition

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.