Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched with new ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence features

Priced at INR 23,999, the Galaxy A51 will be available in the lone 6GB+128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched with new ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence features
The Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and adopts Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung India launched today the Galaxy A51, its latest addition to the Galaxy A-series with an Infinity-O display, quad camera, a long-lasting battery, and the all-new 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features.

Starting January 31, the Galaxy A51 will be available in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush color options across leading online portals, retail stores, Samsung Opera House and Samsung e-shop. Priced at INR 23,999, the device will be available in the lone 6GB+128GB storage model.

The success of Galaxy A embodies our philosophy of bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. Galaxy A51 takes this legacy to the next level with its awesome camera, awesome screen and long lasting battery – features that will excite our young consumers.

Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

According to Samsung, the 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features are based on extensive consumer research. These features have been specifically designed to elevate smartphone experience for Gen Z consumers and millennials. They include:

  • Useful Cards: This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers.
  • Multilingual Typing: Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing.
  • Finder: It allows users to quickly find contents within popular apps installed on their devices.
  • Smart Crop: This feature helps users save, share or edit the most relevant part of screenshots with a single tap.

Galaxy A51 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and adopts Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The A51 is powered by 4,000 mAh all-day battery with 15W super-fast charging technology that provides 3 hours of talk time, 3 hours of movie watching and 10 hours of music listening with just 10 minutes of charge.

Specifications

Galaxy A51

Display

6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

2400x1080-pixels resolution

Aspect ratio: 20:9

Processor, OS

Samsung Exynos 9611 (10nm, octa-core)

Android Pie

Samsung One UI

Memory and Storage

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB internal storage (Expandable up to 512 GB)

Battery

4000mAh

15W Fast Charging

Camera

Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2)

Rear Quad Camera setup

48MP primary lens(f/2.0)

12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle lens (123-degree FOV)

5MP Macro lens (f/2.4)

5MP depth sensor (f/2.2)

Other Features

Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Night Mode, Live Focus mode, Scene Optimizer, Best Shot Suggestion

Connectivity

4G VOLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac;

Bluetooth v5.0;

USB Type-C port;

GPS

Authentication

In-display fingerprint sensor

Face recognition

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. Mansour told reporters he hoped the 1...

'The real question': Quotes from Day 8 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial entered a new phase on Wednesday as the White House objected to a book written by his former national security adviser, John Bolton, depicting the Republican leader as playing a central role in a pr...

Former Patriots DE Eisenhauer dies at 79

Larry Eisenhauer, a former All-Pro defensive end with the Boston Patriots from 1961-69, has died at age 79. The New England Patriots announced his death on Wednesday.Three times, Eisenhauer made the AFL All-Pro team and he also was a four-t...

UPDATE 1-Google temporarily shutting down all China offices

Alphabet Incs Google said on Wednesday it is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country.The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Googles offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020