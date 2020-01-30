Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh University Engineering Students Develops Smart Traffic Control System for Smart Cities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 10:40 IST
Chandigarh University Engineering Students Develops Smart Traffic Control System for Smart Cities
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Increasing traffic congestion on city roads, wastage of fuel at traffic lights and loss of precious lives due to emergency services like Ambulance, Fire Brigade stuck in traffic jam have lead to team of 2nd year Electronics & Communication Engineering students of Chandigarh University, Gharuan come-up with a Smart Traffic Control System for Smart Cities of India.

"According to statistics 20 percent of the patients needing emergency treatment die on their way to hospitals every year because of traffic delays and uncooperative motorists in India," said Raj Aryan one of the team member who, along with Kashish Jangid and Himanshu Soni, have developed an unique intelligent sensor-based smart traffic control system which will not only help to give passage to emergency services so that precious human lives could be saved but will also help in generating power that will be used to run the traffic lights hence saving electricity.

Based upon installation of Piezoelectric Sensors which have the ability to convert pressure into electric voltage on all the crossings where the vehicles stops due to traffic lights, the smart traffic control system will calculate the length of traffic queue on all the sides of the crossing. The sensor will send the signals to the microcontroller installed in managing the traffic lights to go green for the timing based upon the traffic queue which means the signal will go green for variable time to a different section of traffic depending upon the queue length. This will also help in changing the automatic signal timings in peak and non-peak hours.

The interesting part of the proposed system is that the piezoelectric sensor will also generate power from the weight of the vehicles which stops at the traffic signals and hence the generated power will be used to provide electricity to the traffic signals at the crossing and there would be no requirement of electric connections to them.

Yet another feature of the smart and intelligent traffic control system would that it will sense the presence of emergency service vehicles like Ambulance, Fire Brigade through RF Transmitter and Receiver installed in the system. Using the alarm sound detection system generated by the emergency vehicle, the RF Receiver will send signals to the microcontroller of the traffic lights to go green while keeping the other signals red and hence prioritizing the traffic flow at the crossing from the side where there is an emergency vehicle stuck in the jam due to traffic lights.

The RF Receiver can detect the sound frequency within a distance of 100 to 200 meters. This can help in saving many precious human lives as emergency services vehicles will get priority at traffic signals.

The students of Chandigarh University have already filed a patent for the smart traffic control system with the patent granting agency of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kisan Network Raises $3M to Grow its PAN India Farmer Network

New Financing is led by Mistletoe, with participation from Y Combinator, the Thiel Foundation and others GURUGRAM, HARYANA, January 30, 2020 Kisan Network, the tech enabled supply chain for Indian agriculture, today announced that it has ...

How special are PLA special forces?

Special forces such as the American Green Berets long ago attained a kind of mythical status, and most militaries around the world now field proficient special forces. The same is true of the Peoples Liberation Army PLA, the worlds largest ...

SC refuses to interfere with order granting parole to Atul Rai for taking oath as MP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which had granted two-day parole to BSP leader Atul Rai for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi. Rai, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls ...

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day

Nirbhaya case Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020