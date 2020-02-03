Microsoft is not releasing Surface Hub 2X processor upgrade: Report

There won't be any Microsoft Surface Hub 2X processor upgrade this year as the company has reportedly decided to instead roll out a software upgrade for Surface Hub 2S owners for tiling and rotation.

In a leaked webinar, Microsoft says that Surface Hub 2S owners may not require a paid compute cartridge swap and the company has no plans to release one in 2020, The Verge reports.

The company is now planning to release a major software update for Surface Hub and Surface Hub 2 owners. It will be based on the first 2020 release of Windows 10. It will be free for Surface Hub v1 and Surface Hub 2S devices. (ANI)

