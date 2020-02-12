Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with foldable display launched

One of the most anticipated devices of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is finally official. The world's first foldable glass smartphone, a successor to the Galaxy Fold, made its debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One of the most anticipated devices of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is finally official. The world's first foldable glass smartphone, a successor to the Galaxy Fold, made its debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch primary display out of ultra-thin glass and a cover display for notifications or alerts. It also hosts the world's first hole-punch camera in a foldable phone. It comes with 12-megapixel dual cameras at the back and 10-megapixel front camera.

It is powered by 3,300mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 25G GB internal storage, and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Price of the Galaxy Z Flip starts at USD 1,380 and it will be available in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and in select countries Mirror Gold. It will be available starting February 14.

The previously leaked Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Flip was also launched at the event. Pricing of the limited edition version is yet to be announced. (ANI)

