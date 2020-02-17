Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra to avail these exciting offers
The Galaxy S20 series is available for pre-booking via Samsung India's official website and will be delivered to consumers from March 6, 2020.
Samsung India has announced exciting offers for consumers willing to buy its latest series of flagship devices, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with 5G connectivity and AI-powered camera system.
To recall, the South Korean electronics giant unveiled the Galaxy S20 series last week at it's 'Unpacked 2020' event in California. The Galaxy S20 series is available for pre-booking via Samsung India's official website and will be delivered to consumers from March 6, 2020. Pre-booking offers include:
- Samsung Care+ service (Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage) at Rs 1,999
- Customers pre-booking Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra will get the all-new Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999 while S20 pre-buyers will get the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2,999.
- Jio users will get double data benefits along with an additional one-year unlimited service with Rs 4,999 annual plan. It offers 350GB + 350GB high-speed data without any daily capping along with another year of Unlimited On-Net Voice and 700 GB data. (Benefits worth Rs 14,997)
- Airtel prepaid customers will get double data on the recharge of Rs 298 and Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges
- Vodafone and idea prepaid customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 with 56 days validity for the first 6 recharges
All three devices under the series come with top-of-the-line hardware and features such as AMOLED screen with an HDR 10+ display, advanced zooming capabilities, Single Take mode, 8K video recording and 120Hz refresh rate for an incredibly smooth gaming experience.
Here's the spec comparison chart of the Galaxy S20 lineup.
|
|
Galaxy S20
|
Galaxy S20+
|
Galaxy S20 Ultra
|
Display
|
6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
HDR10+
120Hz refresh rate
|
6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
HDR10+
120Hz refresh rate
|
6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
HDR10+
120Hz refresh rate
|
Processor, OS
|
64-bit octa-core processor
Android 10
|
64-bit octa-core processor
Android 10
|
64-bit octa-core processor
Android 10
|
Memory and Storage
|
8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM
128GB internal storage
|
8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB internal storage
12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage
|
12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB internal storage
16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB internal storage
|
Battery
|
4000mAh
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|
4500mAh
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|
5000mAh
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|
Camera
|
Front Camera: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2
Rear Triple Camera setup
12MP ultra-wide
12MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS)
64MP Telephoto
|
Front Camera: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2
Rear Quad Camera setup
12MP ultra-wide
12MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS)
64MP Telephoto
DepthVision camera
|
Front Camera: 40MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2
Rear Quad Camera setup
12MP ultra-wide
108MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS)
48MP Telephoto
DepthVision camera
|
Connectivity
|
5G
4G LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0
USB Type-C
NFC; GPS
|
5G
4G LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0
USB Type-C
NFC; GPS
|
5G
4G LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0
USB Type-C
NFC; GPS
|
Authentication
|
Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition
|
Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition
|
Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition
|
Price
|
Rs 66,999
|
Rs 73,999
|
Rs 92,999
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.