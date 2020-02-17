Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra to avail these exciting offers

Samsung India has announced exciting offers for consumers willing to buy its latest series of flagship devices, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with 5G connectivity and AI-powered camera system.

To recall, the South Korean electronics giant unveiled the Galaxy S20 series last week at it's 'Unpacked 2020' event in California. The Galaxy S20 series is available for pre-booking via Samsung India's official website and will be delivered to consumers from March 6, 2020. Pre-booking offers include:

Samsung Care+ service (Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage) at Rs 1,999

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra will get the all-new Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999 while S20 pre-buyers will get the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2,999.

Jio users will get double data benefits along with an additional one-year unlimited service with Rs 4,999 annual plan. It offers 350GB + 350GB high-speed data without any daily capping along with another year of Unlimited On-Net Voice and 700 GB data. (Benefits worth Rs 14,997)

Airtel prepaid customers will get double data on the recharge of Rs 298 and Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges

Vodafone and idea prepaid customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 with 56 days validity for the first 6 recharges

All three devices under the series come with top-of-the-line hardware and features such as AMOLED screen with an HDR 10+ display, advanced zooming capabilities, Single Take mode, 8K video recording and 120Hz refresh rate for an incredibly smooth gaming experience.

Here's the spec comparison chart of the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display HDR10+ 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display HDR10+ 120Hz refresh rate 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display HDR10+ 120Hz refresh rate Processor, OS 64-bit octa-core processor Android 10 64-bit octa-core processor Android 10 64-bit octa-core processor Android 10 Memory and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB internal storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB internal storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB internal storage 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB internal storage Battery 4000mAh Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 4500mAh Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 5000mAh Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Camera Front Camera: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2 Rear Triple Camera setup 12MP ultra-wide 12MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS) 64MP Telephoto Front Camera: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2 Rear Quad Camera setup 12MP ultra-wide 12MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS) 64MP Telephoto DepthVision camera Front Camera: 40MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2 Rear Quad Camera setup 12MP ultra-wide 108MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS) 48MP Telephoto DepthVision camera Connectivity 5G 4G LTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac Bluetooth v5.0 USB Type-C NFC; GPS 5G 4G LTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac Bluetooth v5.0 USB Type-C NFC; GPS 5G 4G LTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac Bluetooth v5.0 USB Type-C NFC; GPS Authentication Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Price Rs 66,999 Rs 73,999 Rs 92,999

