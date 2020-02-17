Left Menu
Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra to avail these exciting offers

The Galaxy S20 series is available for pre-booking via Samsung India's official website and will be delivered to consumers from March 6, 2020.

To recall, the South Korean electronics giant unveiled the Galaxy S20 series last week at it's 'Unpacked 2020' event in California.  Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung India has announced exciting offers for consumers willing to buy its latest series of flagship devices, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with 5G connectivity and AI-powered camera system.

The Galaxy S20 series is available for pre-booking via Samsung India's official website and will be delivered to consumers from March 6, 2020. Pre-booking offers include:

  • Samsung Care+ service (Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage) at Rs 1,999
  • Customers pre-booking Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra will get the all-new Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999 while S20 pre-buyers will get the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2,999.
  • Jio users will get double data benefits along with an additional one-year unlimited service with Rs 4,999 annual plan. It offers 350GB + 350GB high-speed data without any daily capping along with another year of Unlimited On-Net Voice and 700 GB data. (Benefits worth Rs 14,997)
  • Airtel prepaid customers will get double data on the recharge of Rs 298 and Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges
  • Vodafone and idea prepaid customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 with 56 days validity for the first 6 recharges

All three devices under the series come with top-of-the-line hardware and features such as AMOLED screen with an HDR 10+ display, advanced zooming capabilities, Single Take mode, 8K video recording and 120Hz refresh rate for an incredibly smooth gaming experience.

Here's the spec comparison chart of the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

HDR10+

120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

HDR10+

120Hz refresh rate

6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

HDR10+

120Hz refresh rate

Processor, OS

64-bit octa-core processor

Android 10

64-bit octa-core processor

Android 10

64-bit octa-core processor

Android 10

Memory and Storage

8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB internal storage

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB internal storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB internal storage

16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB internal storage

Battery

4000mAh

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

4500mAh

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

5000mAh

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Camera

Front Camera: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2

Rear Triple Camera setup

12MP ultra-wide

12MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS)

64MP Telephoto

Front Camera: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2

Rear Quad Camera setup

12MP ultra-wide

12MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS)

64MP Telephoto

DepthVision camera

Front Camera: 40MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2

Rear Quad Camera setup

12MP ultra-wide

108MP wide-angle (PDAF/OIS)

48MP Telephoto

DepthVision camera

Connectivity

5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth v5.0

USB Type-C

NFC; GPS

5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth v5.0

USB Type-C

NFC; GPS

5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth v5.0

USB Type-C

NFC; GPS

Authentication

Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition

Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition

Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition

Price

Rs 66,999

Rs 73,999

Rs 92,999

