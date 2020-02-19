Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy A71 arrives with 64MP quad-cam, Make for India ‘Alive' features

The A71 is powered by 4,500 mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging technology and also brings the 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features for Gen Z consumers.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung announced today the launch of Galaxy A71, the newest addition to the Galaxy A Series in India. The new device comes with an Infinity-O display, 64MP quad-camera, powerful processor and long-lasting battery.

Starting February 24, the Samsung Galaxy A71 will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Black color options across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals including Flipkart and Amazon. The lone 8GB+128GB variant of the device is priced at Rs 29,999.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "After the unprecedented success of Galaxy A51, we're happy to announce the all-new Galaxy A71 – a device that lets our consumers do more with their smartphones. With a stunning Infinity-O Display, awesome camera and best in class performance, Galaxy A71 is truly a testament of our relentless effort towards bringing awesome innovations to everyone."

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Display with Super AMOLED Plus technology and adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 512GB.

The A71 is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging technology and also brings the 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features for Gen Z and millennial consumers. These features include:

  • Useful Cards: This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers.
  • Multilingual Typing: Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing.
  • Finder: It allows users to quickly find contents within popular apps installed on their devices.
  • Smart Crop: This feature helps users save, share or edit the most relevant part of screenshots with a single tap.

Here's the full specification chart for the Samsung Galaxy A71:

Galaxy A71

Display

6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

2400x1080-pixels resolution

Aspect Ration: 20:9

Processor, OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (8nm, octa-core)

Android 10

Samsung One UI 2.0

Memory and Storage

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage (Expandable up to 512 GB)

Battery

4500mAh

25W Super-Fast Charging

Camera

Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2); Slow-MoSelfie

Rear Quad Camera setup

64MP primary lens(f/2.0)

12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle lens (123-degree FOV)

5MP Macro lens (f/2.4)

5MP depth sensor (f/2.2)

Other Features

Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Crop Zoom

Connectivity

4G VOLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac;

Bluetooth v5.0;

USB Type-C port;

GPS

Authentication

In-display fingerprint sensor

Face recognition

