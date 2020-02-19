Samsung Galaxy A71 arrives with 64MP quad-cam, Make for India ‘Alive' features

HIGHLIGHT 7.7mm sleek design

Infinity-O display

64MP quad camera

Snapdragon 730 octa-Core processor

4500mAh battery

South Korean electronics giant Samsung announced today the launch of Galaxy A71, the newest addition to the Galaxy A Series in India. The new device comes with an Infinity-O display, 64MP quad-camera, powerful processor and long-lasting battery.

Starting February 24, the Samsung Galaxy A71 will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Black color options across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals including Flipkart and Amazon. The lone 8GB+128GB variant of the device is priced at Rs 29,999.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "After the unprecedented success of Galaxy A51, we're happy to announce the all-new Galaxy A71 – a device that lets our consumers do more with their smartphones. With a stunning Infinity-O Display, awesome camera and best in class performance, Galaxy A71 is truly a testament of our relentless effort towards bringing awesome innovations to everyone."

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Display with Super AMOLED Plus technology and adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 512GB.

The A71 is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging technology and also brings the 'Make for India' Alive Intelligence features for Gen Z and millennial consumers. These features include:

Useful Cards : This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers.

: This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers. Multilingual Typing : Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing.

: Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing. Finder : It allows users to quickly find contents within popular apps installed on their devices.

: It allows users to quickly find contents within popular apps installed on their devices. Smart Crop: This feature helps users save, share or edit the most relevant part of screenshots with a single tap.

Here's the full specification chart for the Samsung Galaxy A71:

Specifications Galaxy A71 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display 2400x1080-pixels resolution Aspect Ration: 20:9 Processor, OS Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (8nm, octa-core) Android 10 Samsung One UI 2.0 Memory and Storage 8GB RAM 128GB internal storage (Expandable up to 512 GB) Battery 4500mAh 25W Super-Fast Charging Camera Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2); Slow-MoSelfie Rear Quad Camera setup 64MP primary lens(f/2.0) 12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle lens (123-degree FOV) 5MP Macro lens (f/2.4) 5MP depth sensor (f/2.2) Other Features Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Crop Zoom Connectivity 4G VOLTE Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port; GPS Authentication In-display fingerprint sensor Face recognition

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.