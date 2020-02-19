Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter acquires Chroma Labs

Twitter announced that it is acquiring Chroma Labs, the company behind the Chroma Stories app.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 23:04 IST
Twitter acquires Chroma Labs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter announced that it is acquiring Chroma Labs, the company behind the Chroma Stories app. Product lead at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour, tweeted, "Thrilled to welcome the amazing Chroma Labs team", which includes Chroma Stories co-creator John Barnett, Chroma Labs co-founder Joshua C. Harris and Alex Li.

The team will join Twitter's product, design, and engineering teams to "give people more creative ways to express themselves on Twitter," Beykpour noted in his tweet. Chroma Labs also tweeted that as part of the acquisition, it will shut down its business effective immediately. However, users of the Chroma Stories app will be able to create stories as long as the app is installed on their phone unless there's a change in a future iOS update. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Nokia, Japan's Odakyu join forces for AI-based railroad crossing safety trials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon issues RFPs to seven firms to provide advice on Eurobonds

Lebanon has issued requests for proposals to seven firms to provide financial advice including on options regarding its 2020 Eurobond maturities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.As it grapples with a crippling fi...

Fed policymakers cautiously optimistic on U.S. economy despite new risks, minutes show

Federal Reserve policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, minutes of the central banks last policy meeting showed, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outb...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed but no change imminent

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR but no decision is imminent. Wenger...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020