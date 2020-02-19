Twitter acquires Chroma Labs

Twitter announced that it is acquiring Chroma Labs, the company behind the Chroma Stories app. Product lead at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour, tweeted, "Thrilled to welcome the amazing Chroma Labs team", which includes Chroma Stories co-creator John Barnett, Chroma Labs co-founder Joshua C. Harris and Alex Li.

The team will join Twitter's product, design, and engineering teams to "give people more creative ways to express themselves on Twitter," Beykpour noted in his tweet. Chroma Labs also tweeted that as part of the acquisition, it will shut down its business effective immediately. However, users of the Chroma Stories app will be able to create stories as long as the app is installed on their phone unless there's a change in a future iOS update. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.