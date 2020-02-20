Left Menu
Adobe Acrobat integrates with Google Drive

You will now have access to PDF tools right in Google Drive with the latest integration of Adobe Acrobat.

Adobe Acrobat integrates with Google Drive
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

You will now have access to PDF tools right in Google Drive with the latest integration of Adobe Acrobat. With Acrobat for Google Drive integration, users can view, search, and annotate PDFs for free, without having to leave the storage service, the official release notes.

Acrobat DC subscribers will have access to added features such as creating high-quality PDFs, combining multiple file types, export PDFs in editable files, and e-signing PDFs. The new Adobe Acrobat integration with Google Drive is now available for individual and enterprises users. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

