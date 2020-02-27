Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call for Code Challenge invites innovators to tackle climate crisis

Launched in partnership with United Nations Human Rights and the Linux Foundation, the 2020 edition of the Call for Code Global Challenge is challenging applicants to help fight climate change with open source-powered technology. 

Call for Code Challenge invites innovators to tackle climate crisis
Climate change is the most critical issue of our time. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Call for Code Asia Pacific Challenge has invited developers, data scientists, and other subject matter experts across to create solutions that help halt and reverse the impacts of climate change, one of the world's most pressing issues.

The initiative brings together startups, academic, and enterprise developers to create practical, effective, and high-quality solutions based on the latest technologies such as cloud, data, and artificial intelligence that can have an immediate, positive and long-lasting impact on humanitarian issues.

The 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge was officially launched on Wednesday by IBM and David Clark Cause in Geneva with new sponsor Unity Technologies, returning sponsor Persistent Systems, returning supporters Johnson & Johnson and Capgemini, and new supporters Red Hat and Nearform.

Launched in partnership with United Nations Human Rights and the Linux Foundation, the 2020 edition of the Call for Code Global Challenge is challenging applicants to help fight climate change with open source-powered technology including Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, and data from The Weather Company. This includes solutions that concentrate on water sustainability, energy sustainability, and disaster resiliency.

"India is home to one of the fastest-growing developer bases in the world, a majority of whom are committed to tackling real-world problems. In the past 2 editions, we have also seen increasing participation and winning teams from India in the Call for Code challenge. With climate change as this year's theme, we can expect some path-breaking innovative solutions to be developed during the competition," said Priya Mallya, Country Leader, Developer Ecosystem, IBM India.

In a press release on Thursday, IBM said it will announce the regional finalists from the Asia Pacific for the Call for Code 2020 Global Challenge in September and the winner in October.

As part of the 75thanniversary of the United Nations, we are proud to work with our Founding Partner IBM to help commemorate this momentous occasion by focusing the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge on climate change. By inspiring and empowering developers around the world to help with this global threat, Call for Code can generate real impact.

David Clark

To recall, the Call for Code 2019 Global Winner, Prometeo, developed an AI-based wearable device to monitor and act on firefighter health and safety in real-time and over the long-term, while the 2019 Asia Pacific Challenge was won by India team Purva Suchak for developing a solution to prevent pervasive flooding by continuously checking water bodies and collating data with weather forecast information.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

USCIRF condemns Delhi violence; India says desist from making 'irresponsible' comments

Expressing grave concern over the violence in New Delhi, a US commission on international religious freedom urged the Indian government to take swift action for the safety of its citizens The US Commission on International Religious Freedom...

Oil slumps more than 4 per cent on coronavirus fears

London, Feb 27 AFP World oil prices tumbled by more than four per cent on Thursday, as traders fretted about the impact of spreading coronavirus on crude demand, particularly from key consumer China Brent oil for April delivery tanked almos...

Home set afire by rioters, Delhi family finds hope in 'miracle baby'

For 30-year-old Shabana Parveen, it was nothing sort of a miracle -- giving birth to a heathy baby boy after surviving a murderous attack by rioters who kicked and assaulted her and her husband in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar Their home s...

Ikea not to pass on duty hike impact on imported furniture to customers

Mumbai, Feb 27 PTI&#160;Swedish furniture and home accessories retailer Ikea on Thursday said though the governments recent move to hike customs duty on imported furniture will have an impact on its business, it will not pass on the increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020