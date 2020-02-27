Call for Code Challenge invites innovators to tackle climate crisis

The Call for Code Asia Pacific Challenge has invited developers, data scientists, and other subject matter experts across to create solutions that help halt and reverse the impacts of climate change, one of the world's most pressing issues.

The initiative brings together startups, academic, and enterprise developers to create practical, effective, and high-quality solutions based on the latest technologies such as cloud, data, and artificial intelligence that can have an immediate, positive and long-lasting impact on humanitarian issues.

The 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge was officially launched on Wednesday by IBM and David Clark Cause in Geneva with new sponsor Unity Technologies, returning sponsor Persistent Systems, returning supporters Johnson & Johnson and Capgemini, and new supporters Red Hat and Nearform.

Launched in partnership with United Nations Human Rights and the Linux Foundation, the 2020 edition of the Call for Code Global Challenge is challenging applicants to help fight climate change with open source-powered technology including Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, and data from The Weather Company. This includes solutions that concentrate on water sustainability, energy sustainability, and disaster resiliency.

"India is home to one of the fastest-growing developer bases in the world, a majority of whom are committed to tackling real-world problems. In the past 2 editions, we have also seen increasing participation and winning teams from India in the Call for Code challenge. With climate change as this year's theme, we can expect some path-breaking innovative solutions to be developed during the competition," said Priya Mallya, Country Leader, Developer Ecosystem, IBM India.

In a press release on Thursday, IBM said it will announce the regional finalists from the Asia Pacific for the Call for Code 2020 Global Challenge in September and the winner in October.

As part of the 75thanniversary of the United Nations, we are proud to work with our Founding Partner IBM to help commemorate this momentous occasion by focusing the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge on climate change. By inspiring and empowering developers around the world to help with this global threat, Call for Code can generate real impact. David Clark

To recall, the Call for Code 2019 Global Winner, Prometeo, developed an AI-based wearable device to monitor and act on firefighter health and safety in real-time and over the long-term, while the 2019 Asia Pacific Challenge was won by India team Purva Suchak for developing a solution to prevent pervasive flooding by continuously checking water bodies and collating data with weather forecast information.

