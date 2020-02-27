Google Translate adds new languages

After four years, Google has added five new languages to its Translate service.

As the official blog notes, Google Translate now offers support for five more languages including Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur, which are reportedly spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide.

The latest addition takes the total capabilities of Google Translate to 108 languages. Google uses machine learning technology coupled with inputs from the Google Translate Community for languages without a lot of web content. (ANI)

