You can now capture Facebook's 3D photos with single-lens phone
Facebook's 3D Photos now supports shots taken from single-lens camera smartphones.
In an official blog, Facebook announced that its 3D photos feature relied on dual-lens 'portrait mode' to offer immersive pictures. Now, the technology has been improved to deliver 3D structure to photos captured from single, rear-facing camera phones.
To bring the capability to Android or iOS devices with standard single-lens cameras, Facebook used machine learning techniques to produce 3D Photos from any standard 2D picture. Apple iPhone 7 or higher, or any mid-range Android device can now try 3D Photos in the Facebook app. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
