2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

At the Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Regional Finals 2020, Team Blume from India, consisting of members from the Vellore Institute of Technology and the Ramaiah Institute of Technology, has emerged as the runner-up along with Tulibot from Indonesia and Zest from Singapore.

The Imagine Cup, Microsoft's global technology competition empowers students around the world to create innovative solutions that tackle some of the world's biggest social, environmental, and health challenges and leverage technology to make a difference in what they're most passionate about.

The Indian team developed an Android application that lets patients scan a drug's RFID card to determine authenticity using Hyperledger Fabric on Azure VM, manage their drug purchases, and set filters for allergens. Team Blume includes VR Karthik, an Android Developer with a knack for blockchain development, Hemant Joshi, a backend programmer whose core skills are website and blockchain development, and Hemant H Kumar, an electronics enthusiast with a passion for UI/UX Design, Video Making, and Marketing.

All three runner-ups will receive a USD 2,500 cash prize for the innovative solutions they have developed.

The two regional teams to win a spot in this year's World Championship include Syrinx from Japan and Hollo from Hong Kong SAR. Both the teams earn USD 8,000 cash prize, Azure credits and a spot in the 2020 Imagine Cup World Championship that will be held in Seattle in May.

Syrinx has developed a Microsoft Azure Notebooks and Python-based medical device that restores the ability to speak for those who had lost their voice box for medical reasons, such as laryngeal cancer. On the other hand, Hollo has developed a comprehensive tool for NGOs and their therapists to advance the norm of therapy practices using technology such as Big Data and artificial intelligence.

The 2020 Imagine Cup was based on the theme "Dream it. Build it. Live it", encouraging participants to create applications that shape how individuals live, work and play and through their creativity, passion, and knowledge of technology. This year's World Champion team will win USD 100,000 cash, USD 50,000 Azure credits, and a mentoring session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

