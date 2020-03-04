Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese cybersecurity company accuses CIA of 11-year-long hacking campaign

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 02:15 IST
Chinese cybersecurity company accuses CIA of 11-year-long hacking campaign

Chinese antivirus firm Qihoo 360 said CIA hackers have spent more than a decade breaking into the Chinese airline industry and other targets, a blunt allegation of American espionage from a Beijing-based firm. In a brief blog post http://blogs.360.cn/post/APT-C-39_CIA_EN.html published on Monday in English and Chinese, Qihoo said it discovered the spying campaign by comparing samples of malicious software it had discovered against a trove of CIA digital spy tools released by WikiLeaks in 2017.

Qihoo - a major cybersecurity vendor whose research is generally followed for the insight it offers into China's digital security world - said the Central Intelligence Agency had targeted China's aviation and energy sectors, scientific research organizations, internet companies, and government agencies. It added that the hacking of aviation targets might have been aimed at tracking "important figures' travel itinerary." Qihoo published a catalogue of intercepted malicious software samples as well as an analysis of their creation times that suggested that whoever devised the tools did so during working hours on the U.S. East Coast.

The CIA and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment. A message seeking additional comment from Qihoo's chief security officer, Yuejin Du, was not immediately returned after business hours in Beijing. The United States - like China and other world powers - rarely comments when accused of cyberespionage. There has, however, long been evidence in the public domain - released by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, in the U.S. case, or by U.S. prosecutors and private cybersecurity firms, in China's case - that both countries hack their opponents.

The allegations leveled against Beijing by U.S. companies have for years been laid out in lengthy, data-heavy reports. More recently, Chinese companies have begun doing the same with respect to other foreign hacking groups. The timing of Qihoo's most recent publication could be related to last month's indictment of four Chinese military hackers over a massive breach at U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax, said Adam Segal, who studies China and cybersecurity issues at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

He said outing CIA operations publicly could be a way of sending a message to Washington - while at the same time burnishing Qihoo's reputation. "This is great public relations for them," Segal said.

Qihoo's publication is the latest fallout from WikiLeaks' release of CIA hacking tools in 2017. U.S. prosecutors have accused a disgruntled CIA coder, Joshua Schulte, of handing the digital espionage arsenal to WikiLeaks as revenge for a series of professional setbacks, calling the leak "instantly devastating."

"Years of work and millions of dollars developing those tools went up in smoke," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton told a jury at Schulte's trial in New York last month, according to a transcript https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6768406-20200204.html#document/p14/a549062 of his remarks. Schulte denies the allegation, saying he is being unfairly blamed for the breach because of his contentious relationship with his colleagues.

The Manhattan jury in Schulte's case is expected to begin its deliberations Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland confirms second case of coronavirus

Irish authorities have confirmed a second case of coronavirus, a woman in the east of the country who recently travelled to Italy, Irelands Department of Health announced on Tuesday.Today we are confirming that Ireland has diagnosed one new...

Trump, U.S. lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as 9 billion in new funding that would immediately be available to stem a health crisis....

Capitals host Flyers in Metropolitan showdown

The Philadelphia Flyers are riding a six-game winning streak and have jumped to second place in the Metropolitan Division, just three points behind the Capitals entering Wednesdays clash in Washington. The Capitals 40-19-6, 86 points and Fl...

Blue Jackets RW Bjorkstrand has ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his injured ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman in Columbus, Ohio.Bjorkstrand is expected to be sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020