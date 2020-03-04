Left Menu
Dark mode feature now available in WhatsApp

After a successful run on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, the feature of dark mode has been now launched on the instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

Dark mode feature now available in WhatsApp
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After a successful run on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, the feature of dark mode has been now launched on the instant messaging platform WhatsApp. The mode turns the interface into a dark theme, making usage easy on the eyes.

According to The Verge, the new feature in the WhatsApp has been launched after months of beta testing and will be functional on the applications in all iOS and Android mobile phones. The app will automatically switch over to the dark mode if the dark mode has been enabled in the mobile phones at the system level in the phones having either Android 10 or iOS 13.

In mobile phones with Android 9, the new theme has to be enabled from the settings menu of the application. "During testing, we found that combining pure black and white creates high contrast that can lead to eye fatigue. So instead, you'll notice a special dark grey background and off-white colour that lowers the brightness of the screen, cuts down the glare, and improves contrast and readability," The Verge quoted a Whatsapp spokesperson as saying.

While the dark theme will be dark grey in colour on Android phones, it will be pure black on iOS devices. The feature is aimed at reducing the amount of strain on the user's eyes while using the platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

