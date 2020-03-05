Applications open for Nokia Bell Labs Prize 2020 competition

Nokia Bell Labs, the industrial research arm of telecom giant Nokia announced today the launch of Bell Labs Prize 2020 competition that recognizes innovators with game-changing ideas in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with the potential to solve the key challenges facing humanity in this next technological revolution.

Researchers, scientists, and innovators in participating countries around the globe must submit the applications by April 27, 2020. The top 50 submissions will be invited to work with Bell Labs researchers to turn their ideas into compelling proposals. Thereafter, the top five finalists will compete for the top three prizes in early December.

Prizes up to USD 175,000 will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. All three winners will get an opportunity to collaborate with world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs researchers to bring their ideas to the forefront of the next industrial revolution.

In addition, other contest participants may also get the opportunity to work with Bell Labs researchers and across Nokia to collaborate on research projects involving 5G technologies and other innovations.

We are on the verge of an industrial revolution that will lead to unprecedented productivity gains driven by humans, machines and systems working in perfect harmony. Bell Labs researchers are defining this new future through disruptive research focused on solving the key challenges facing humanity in this next technological revolution. The Bell Labs Prize is a unique opportunity for other brilliant minds around the world to join us on this journey and be given full access to our researchers, facilities and resources so that we can collaborate on inventing the future. Marcus Weldon, Nokia's Corporate CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs

