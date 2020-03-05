Left Menu
Development News Edition

Applications open for Nokia Bell Labs Prize 2020 competition

Researchers, scientists, and innovators in participating countries around the globe must submit the applications by April 27, 2020.

Applications open for Nokia Bell Labs Prize 2020 competition
Nokia Bell Labs invites innovators to create the foundation for the next industrial revolution in the Bell Labs Prize 2020 competition Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia Bell Labs, the industrial research arm of telecom giant Nokia announced today the launch of Bell Labs Prize 2020 competition that recognizes innovators with game-changing ideas in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with the potential to solve the key challenges facing humanity in this next technological revolution.

Researchers, scientists, and innovators in participating countries around the globe must submit the applications by April 27, 2020. The top 50 submissions will be invited to work with Bell Labs researchers to turn their ideas into compelling proposals. Thereafter, the top five finalists will compete for the top three prizes in early December.

Prizes up to USD 175,000 will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. All three winners will get an opportunity to collaborate with world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs researchers to bring their ideas to the forefront of the next industrial revolution.

In addition, other contest participants may also get the opportunity to work with Bell Labs researchers and across Nokia to collaborate on research projects involving 5G technologies and other innovations.

We are on the verge of an industrial revolution that will lead to unprecedented productivity gains driven by humans, machines and systems working in perfect harmony. Bell Labs researchers are defining this new future through disruptive research focused on solving the key challenges facing humanity in this next technological revolution. The Bell Labs Prize is a unique opportunity for other brilliant minds around the world to join us on this journey and be given full access to our researchers, facilities and resources so that we can collaborate on inventing the future.

Marcus Weldon, Nokia's Corporate CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

IOC to allow male and female flagbearers at Tokyo opening ceremony

Laussane, Mar 5 AFP The International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday gave teams at this years Tokyo Olympics the option of having a male and female competitor carrying their countrys flags at the opening ceremony. We have changed the ru...

Controversial Guimaraes fine not for Marega racist abuse: Portuguese FA

Lisbon, Mar 5 AFP The Portuguese Football Federation FPF denied on Wednesday that a fine of just over 700 euros handed to Vitoria Guimaraes was for racist chants the clubs fans directed at Porto player Moussa Marega. News of the small fine ...

Timberwolves top Bulls for rare winning streak

Malik Beasley scored 24 points, DAngelo Russell added 19 and both players contributed to a long-range barrage as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota drilled 19 3-pointers an...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020