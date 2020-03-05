Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cybersecurity most daunting challenge over next 25 years, say engineers

Cybersecurity most daunting challenge over next 25 years, say engineers

One in five engineers worldwide says securing cyberspace is the most daunting challenge facing the world in the next 25 years, according to a new survey.

The Global Engineer Survey, commissioned by premiere engineering outreach organization DiscoverE, found cybersecurity, sustaining land and oceans, providing clean energy and improving access to clean water and sanitation were the four most significant global tasks.

The findings, released on the first UNESCO World Engineering Day, found optimism among young people, but one in three respondents warned that a lack of government support would hold back efforts to tackle major challenges.

"Engineers are the world's problem solvers, yet engineering is often overlooked or under-appreciated as providing the solution to major challenges such as climate change, digitalization, and food security," said Prof. Gong Ke, president of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which campaigned for World Engineering Day.

"Today is an opportunity to celebrate engineering and its vital role in delivering sustainable development worldwide, and champion the next generation of innovators."

On average, engineers rated their optimism for tackling global problems at 62 on a scale of 1 to 100, naming transportation, AI and space travel as the top three innovations that will turn science fiction into reality.

Chinese engineers were the most optimistic, while women were more likely than men to see cybersecurity as the biggest challenge. Almost one in four Kenyan engineers identified providing access to clean water and sanitation as the most daunting challenge.

However, more than half of respondents from almost 120 different countries saw a shortage of engineers both now and in the future to help address these issues.

"These highly illuminating findings are reason for both optimism and caution," said Kathy Renzetti, Executive Director, DiscoverE, which commissioned the survey of more than 10,000 engineers.

"Young engineers possess an irrepressible can-do spirit and a readiness to take on the world's toughest challenges. But as the overwhelming majority of survey participants make clear, the next generation can't do it alone".

"Solving the world's problems is an enormous collaborative undertaking involving both the public and private sectors and extending across disciplines, borders, and demographics."

The findings of the survey were presented to mark World Engineering Day, as engineering organizations, institutes and companies gathered worldwide to mark the inaugural celebration of an international day dedicated to engineering.

While many countries have engineering days of their own, they are spread across the calendar. UNESCO's proclamation last November that every year now will have World Engineering Day on March 4 was announced in recognition of the importance of celebrating engineers in a global effort to raise awareness of their contributions to UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"The world is still lacking engineers, especially young women engineers, and the importance of engineering to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is not stressed enough," said Shamila Nair-Bedouelle, Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences at UNESCO.

"The aim of this day is to increase the visibility of engineering and its role in sustainable development, to encourage students to study engineering or pursue engineering studies and to share success stories in engineering."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about coronavirus The spread With North Korea border shut, China warns citizens to keep away, or elseChinese ...

Iran says IAEA case for inspecting sites based on fake Israeli intel

Iran on Thursday stood by its decision to deny U.N. nuclear inspectors access to sites where they have questions about past activities, arguing that the agencys case is based on fabricated Israeli intelligence. The International Atomic Ener...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin final royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will appear together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...

15 Winners to be felicitated with Women Transforming India Awards

NITI Aayogs Women Entrepreneurship Platform is organizing the Fourth Edition of the Women Transforming India Awards WTI on International Womens Day, Sunday, 8 March 2020.The WTI will recognize 30 finalists and 15 winners will be felicitated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020